RAMSEY — New Albany rolled to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 win at North Harrison in its season-opener Monday night.
Ellie Scharlow led a balanced Bulldogs' attack with 14 kills while Reese Tiesing tallied seven. Addi Vaughn dished out 25 assists and Callie Loesch contributed a team-high three aces.
"I feel like the entire night we were on the offensive," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Even when we were out of system our defensive specialists bettered the ball to give our hitters great opportunities to score."
Morgan Tyler topped the defense with 12 digs while Scharlow netted eight. Meanwhile, Gretchen Sprecher controlled the net with four total blocks.
NEW ALBANY DEF. NORTH HARRISON 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 14, Reese Tiesing 7, Addi Vaughn 6, Charlotte Fisher 5, Callie Loesch 4, Gretchen Sprecher 2.
Assists: Vaughn 25, Morgan Tyler 4, Tiesing 2, Scharlow 1, Sprecher 1, Fisher 1.
Aces: Loesch 3, Vaughn 2, Fisher 2, Tiesing 2.
Digs: Tyler 12, Scharlow 8, Fisher 6, Vaughn 6, Tiesing 5, Loesch 2, Audrey Smith 1.
Blocks: Sprecher 4, Loesch 3, Vaughn 3, Tiesing 3, Scharlow 1, Fisher 1.
CAL DOWNS CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Christian Academy of Louisville swept CAI 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 in the season-opener for both Monday night.
Karlyn Denny led the Warriors' attack with seven kills while Haley Jones added six. Denny and Ella Peach also dished out nine assists apiece while Kristen Abbott recorded four service aces. Avery Kerr added three block assists.
"A huge shoutout to Warrior Nation for showing up and being loud, the atmosphere was great!" CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "It was a hard-fought, three-set loss for us tonight against a tough opponent in CAL. We started off the match with a quick kill from senior outside hitter Haley Jones. It was a wonderful moment for Jones, who was playing in her first match back after sitting out her entire junior year with an injury. Senior Karlyn Denny led the way offensively for us with seven kills and did a great job of stepping into the setter position for the first time in her career. Junior Avery Kerr and sophomore Maycee Hoefler were big at the net defensively. We still have a lot to work on, but I saw a bunch of really good things out of the team tonight. We are excited to build on that and see where the season takes us."
CAI will visit Henryville on Tuesday night.
CAL DEF. CAI 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 aces; Mya Chapman 2 kills; Leah Stevens 1 dig; Kristen Abbott 4 digs, 4 aces; Avery Kerr 3 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills; Haley Jones 6 kills; Ella Peach 9 assists, 1 dig; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 2 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 2 kills; Karlyn Denny 9 assists, 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 7 kills.
EAGLES SWEEP LIONS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville swept Rock Creek 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 Monday night.
JETS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Hauser swept New Washington 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 in the Mustangs' home-opener Monday night.
