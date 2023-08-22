NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Jennings County 20-25, 25-21, 29-27, 21-25, 18-16 in the Bulldogs’ home, and Hoosier Hills Conference-opener, Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
After the two teams split the first four sets, the Panthers led 14-11 in the fifth before New Albany rallied behind the serving of reserve Coco Owsley.
"She stepped up to the service line and delivered," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "Not only did she serve the ball in, but it was delivered with pace and accuracy to force Jennings County into some mistakes."
Ellie Scharlow led a balanced New Albany attack with 18 kills while Addi Vaughn dished out 50 assists. Defensively, Morgan Tyler (17) and Vaughn (16) combined for 33 digs while Callie Loesch totaled three blocks. The Bulldogs got a big boost in the fifth set from Coco Owsley’s serving.
"The Bulldogs stuck together and battled against a well-coached Jennings County team," Woosley said. "Addi Vaughn and Reese Tiesing made huge plays at the right time. We have been preaching the past couple weeks to 'make the routine plays routinely.'"
New Albany (3-1, 1-0) will host Scottsburg on Thursday night.
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 18, Callie Loesch 14, Reese Tiesing 13, Addi Vaughn 8, Charlotte Fisher 7, Gretchen Sprecher 6.
Assists: Vaughn 50, Scharlow 4, Morgan Tyler 4, Tiesing 2, Loesch 1.
Aces: Vaughn 2, Tyler 1, Tiesing 1.
Digs: Tyler 17, Vaughn 16, Tiesing 11, Scharlow 10, Fisher 7, Sprecher 2, Loesch 2, Coco Owsley 1.
Blocks: Loesch 3, Vaughn 2, Tiesing 1, Sprecher 1.
BRAVES SWEEP LADY CATS
BORDEN — Host Borden stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of North Harrison on Tuesday night.
McKenna Mullen had a double-double (14 digs, 11 kills) to lead the way for the Braves (9-0) while Mallory Thomas and Hannah Peine added seven kills apiece. Gabby Thomas led the defense with 14 digs.
“We played solid from the get-go,” Borden coach D.J. Zipp said. “The girls’ confidence levels are rising and their support and energy for each other are making the game fun for them. The Thomas sisters had a great night and McKenna Mullen played within herself and led the charge. It was a total team effort.”
PIONEERS SWEEP BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept host Brownstown Central 25-14, 26-24, 25-22 Tuesday night.
Makenzie Wagner led the Pioneers’ attack with 16 kills while Lilly Tappel tallied 13. Reese Carver (24) and Addison Smith (17) combined for 41 assists. Defensively, Camila Adams topped the team with 15 digs while Tappel and Nicole Stratford finished with 10 apiece. Lilly Kaiser paced Providence with four total blocks.
The Pioneers (8-0) will visit Louisville Assumption on Thursday night.
PHS statistics
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 16, Lilly Tappel 13, Abby Julius 7.
Assists: Reese Carver 24, Addison Smith 17, Camila Adams 3.
Aces: Tappel 1, H. Rodewig 1, Nicole Stratford 1.
Blocks: Lilly Kaiser 4, Tappel 2, Wagner 2, Julius 2.
Digs: Adams 15, Tappel 10, Stratford 10.
FLOYD FALS IN 3
LOUISVILLE — Louisville DuPont Manual outlasted visiting Floyd Central 27-25, 25-23, 26-24 in three sets Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (2-1) will be back in action Saturday at Hamilton Southeastern.
RAMS SWEEP WARRIORS
PAOLI — Host Paoli swept Christian Academy 25-23, 25-12, 28-26 Tuesday night.
Karlyn Denny topped the Warriors in kills (nine) and assists (17) while Ella Peach added 11 assists, six digs and three aces.
"Coming off a tough loss at home (Monday) night, we travelled out to Paoli to face a pretty good 2A team," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "They have a pretty good setter and some smart hitters in the front row. In all three sets we started out slow and just couldn’t quite recover from that at the end. I’m proud of the way the girls battled late in sets one and three, but we need to find a way to have that carry through the entirety of the match. Thankfully we have a couple days to regroup and work on some things before the Madison Tournament this Saturday."
CAI (1-4) will next compete in Saturday's Madison Invitational.
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 9 digs, 2 ace; Mya Chapman 7 kills; Leah Stevens 2 digs; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 3 digs, 3 kills; Haley Jones 1 solo block, 5 kills; Ella Peach 11 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Maycee Hoefler 8 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 1 kill; Karlyn Denny 17 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace, 9 kills.
CENTURIONS TOP RED DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy of Louisville defeated visiting Jeffersonville 25-8, 25-14, 25-17 Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (1-3) will visit Rock Creek on Thursday night.
EASTERN OUSTS GENERALS
EASTERN — Host Eastern swept Clarksville on Tuesday night.
The Generals are scheduled to host Borden on Thursday night.
