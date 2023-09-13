NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Jeffersonville 25-13, 25-21, 25-14 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
Ellie Scharlow led a balanced attack for the Bulldogs with eight kills while Callie Loesch added five. Addi Vaughn dished out a match-high 20 assists while also leading the team in digs (eight). Loesch topped the ‘Dogs in total blocks (four).
Avani Doogarsingh led the Red Devils with seven kills while Nevaeh Griffin dished out 11 assists. Defensively, Mariah Smith topped the team with three total blocks while Allie Toler recorded eight digs.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday night. New Albany (9-4, 3-1) will visit Columbus East while Jeff (3-7, 0-3) will host Southwestern.
.
NEW ALBANY DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 25-13, 25-21, 25-14
Match statistics
Kills: J — Avani Doogarsingh 7, Jenna Kelley 4, Nevaeh Griffin 4, Lolo Rodriguez 4, Alexa Marble. NA — Ellie Scharlow 8, Callie Loesch 5, Reese Tiesing 4, Gretchen Sprecher 3, Charlotte Fisher 3, Addi Vaughn 3.
Assists: J — Griffin 11, Allie Toler 5, Claire Stock 4. NA — Vaughn 20, Morgan Tyler 2.
Aces: J — Stock 2. NA — Fisher 4, Scharlow 3.
Blocks: J — Mariah Smith 3, Kelley 2, Doogarsingh 2. NA — Loesch 4, Sprecher 2, Scharlow 2, Vaughn 2.
Digs: J — Toler 8, Griffin 7, Kelley 6, Paige Seifried 4, Stock 2. NA — Vaughn 8, Fisher 7, Scharlow 7, Tiesing 6, Tyler 6.
.
PIRATES SWEEP EASTERN
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Eastern 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Sophia Fuquay and Ava Benner tallied 12 kills apiece to lead the Pirates’ attack while Maddie Watts (20) and Emma Grace (18) combined for 38 assists.
Charlestown (9-5, 2-3) will host Salem on Thursday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN DEF. EASTERN 25-12, 25-18, 25-20
Kills: Ava Benner 12, Sophia Fuquay 12, Mia Long 6, Trinity Cheatham 6, Reagan Abbott 4.
Assists: Maddie Watts 20, Emma Grace 18.
Aces: Olivia O’Neil 4, Abbott 4, Watts 3, Grace 2.
Blocks: Fuquay 1, Long 1, Cheatham 1, Grace 1.
Digs: Benner 8, O’Neil 7, Makenna Curtis 7, Grace 6, Aubree Latham 4, Desi Witt 2, Watts 2.
.
WARRIORS TAME LIONS
SALEM — Christian Academy picked up its fifth straight win Tuesday night, beating host Salem 25-16, 25-21, 26-24.
Karlyn Denny led the Warriors in kills (nine) and assists (18) while Kristen Abbott recorded a team-high 21 digs.
"We had another solid night from our front row," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Once again all of our hitters contributed, led by senior Karlyn Denny and junior Avery Kerr. Denny is so pivotal to our team's success and when she has a good match, like (Tuesday) night, the team tends to do well. Not only did she lead the team in kills, but also assists and was second in digs. Kerr, who is usually big for us defensively at the net, stepped up her back-row play and it was crucial for us down the stretch. And junior libero Kristen Abbott had a good night in the back row. Not only did she pass well, but had a season high 21 digs."
The Warriors (10-7) will visit unbeaten Borden on Thursday night.
.
CAI DEF. SALEM 25-16, 25-21, 26-24
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 8 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 5 block assisted, 5 kills; Leah Stevens 5 digs, 2 aces; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 21 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 3 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 7 kills; Haley Jones 3 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 3 kills; Ella Peach 12 assists, 5 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 2 digs, 6 kills; Regan Barth 3 digs, 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 18 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace, 9 kills.
.
LIONS TOP TIGERS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek swept visiting Crothersville 25-7, 25-19, 25-22 Tuesday night.
The Lions (9-9) will visit Switzerland County at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.