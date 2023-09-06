BEDFORD — Visiting New Albany rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
Ellie Scharlow tallied team-highs in kills (24) and digs (nine) while Addi Vaughn dished out 37 assists for the Bulldogs. Gretchen Sprecher had a team-best three service aces while Reese Tiesing had a big service run in the third set to help New Albany find its rhythm.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 2-0) will host Floyd Central on Thursday night at the Doghouse.
NEW ALBANY DEF. BEDFORD NL 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 24, Charlotte Fisher 7, Reese Tiesing 6, Callie Loesch 6, Gretchen Sprecher 2.
Assists: Addi Vaughn 37.
Aces: Sprecher 3, Fisher 2, Scharlow 1, Tiesing 1.
Digs: Scharlow 9, Fisher 8, Vaughn 7, Morgan Tyler 6, Tiesing 4, Loesch 3, Sprecher 2, Chloe Fromme 1.
Blocks: Sprecher 1, Loesch 1, Tiesing 1.
DRAGONS SWEEP DEVILS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept visiting Jeffersonville 25-17, 25-8, 25-12 Tuesday night.
Ellie Priddy and Addison Makun finished with seven kills apiece to lead the Dragons, who tallied 27 as a team. Priddy also dished out a team-best 11 assists while Makun registered 10 total blocks.
Freshman Dannah Kerberg finished with four aces to top Creek while Ava Kopf added three. Kopf also posted a team-high eight digs.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday night. The Dragons (9-2) will host Brownstown Central in a key Mid-Southern Conference match while the Red Devils will visit Christian Academy.
SILVER CREEK DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 25-17, 25-8, 25-12
SCHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Priddy 7, Addison Makun 7, Kessa Kemmer 5, Abby Larson 4, Aryn Heeke 2, Brooklynn Renn 2.
Assists: Priddy 11, Shelbi Oxley 4, Keiko Dallmann 4.
Aces: Dannah Kerberg 4, Ava Kopf 3, Renn 2.
Blocks: Makun 10, Renn 5, Kemmer 2.
Digs: Kopf 8, Heeke 6, Priddy 6, Kerberg 4, Makun 3, Renn 3, Oxley 3.
WARRIORS OUTLAST EAGLES
AUSTIN — Christian Academy outlasted host Austin 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 Tuesday night.
Kristen Abbott (12 aces, 11 digs) and Karlyn Denny (18 assists, 10 digs) each had double-doubles to lead the way for the Warriors.
"It was good to get back in the win column," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "There are some things that we have been working on and focusing on as a coaching staff, and it was good to see improvements. Our two middles, junior Avery Kerr and sophomore Maycee Hoefler, had one of their better nights this season. Our sophomore opposite, Regan Barth, had her best night hitting this season and led the team with nine kills. Senior Karlyn Denny was consistent for us once again and junior Kristen Abbott was a beast from the service line recording a career high 12 aces."
The Warriors (6-7) will host Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
CAI DEF. AUSTIN 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
CAI stats: Anna Miles 6 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 5 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 2 digs, 2 aces; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 11 digs, 12 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 2 digs, 4 aces, 8 kills; Haley Jones 3 assists, 1 block assisted, 3 kills; Ella Peach 15 assists, 4 digs, 2 ace, 2 kills; Maycee Hoefler 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 4 kills; Regan Barth 9 kills; Karlyn Denny 18 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 6 kills.
