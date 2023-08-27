NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany took home the team title in its River City Invitational on Saturday at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs rolled to victory in both of their matches, sweeping Lanesville 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 and Evansville Central 25-9, 25-7, 25-18.
Over the two matches, Ellie Scharlow topped the team with 21 kills while Charlotte Fisher tallied 13. Addi Vaughn dished out 44 assists while Callie Loesch collected nine aces.
Defensively, Fisher finished with 12 digs and Morgan Tyler tallied 11. Loesch led the way with four blocks.
RIVER CITY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at the Doghouse
NEW ALBANY DEF. LANESVILLE 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 10, Charlotte Fisher 8, Gretchen Sprecher 5, Reese Tiesing 4, Callie Loesch 3, Addi Vaughn 2.
Assists: Vaughn 20, Coco Owsley 3, Scharlow 2, Fisher 2, Loesch 1.
Aces: Loesch 6, Scharlow 4, Fisher 3, Vaughn 2, Tiesing 1, Addie Loesch 1, Audrey Smith 1.
Digs: Fisher 7, Morgan Tyler 6, Tiesing 3, Vaughn 3, Smith 2, Kinley Bush 1, Scharlow 1, Kaitlyn Longest 1, Paisley Knoy 1.
Blocks: Vaughn 1, Fisher 1, Sprecher 1, Knoy 1.
NEW ALBANY DEF. EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 25-9, 25-7, 25-18
Kills: Scharlow 11, Tiesing 7, Sprecher 5, Fisher 5, C. Loesch 3, Vaughn 3.
Assists: Vaughn 24, Scharlow 3, Tyler 3, Tiesing 1, Gabby Cross 1.
Aces: Vaughn 5, Tyler 4, C. Loesch 3, Fisher 3, Tiesing 2, Scharlow 1.
Digs: Scharlow 7, Tyler 5, Fisher 5, Tiesing 4, Vaughn 3, C. Loesch 2.
Blocks: C. Loesch 4, Tiesing 2, Sprecher 1, Vaughn 1.
PIONEERS GO 1-1, FLOYD 0-2 IN NORTH/SOUTH
FISHERS — Class 3A No. 1 Providence went 1-1 while Floyd Central was 0-2 in Saturday's North/South Classic at Hamilton Southeastern.
The Pioneers swept 4A Fishers 25-14, 25-18, 25-18, but the 4A No. 1 Royals topped the Pioneers 25-9, 25-9, 25-7.
Against the Tigers, Lilly Tappel topped the team in kills (10) and tied for first in digs (eight) while Reese Carver (18) and Addison Smith (14) combined for 32 assists.
Tappel and Nicole Stratford each tallied three kills against Hamilton Southeastern while Stratford topped the team in digs (five).
The Royals swept the Highlanders 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 while Fishers outlasted Floyd 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-11.
Against Hamilton Southeastern, Jenna Heidbreder topped the team with eight kills while Carly Fonda dished out 22 assists. Defensively, Ella Davidson (seven) and Nora Gibson (six) combined for 13 digs.
Against the Tigers, Heidbreder (13 kills, 15 digs) and Fonda (35 assists, 11 digs) both finished with double-doubles. Gibson, meanwhile, finished with 12 digs and nine kills.
Both teams will be back in action tonight.
Providence (9-2) will host New Albany while the Highlanders (2-3) will host Seymour.
NORTH/SOUTH CLASSIC
Saturday at Hamilton Southeastern HS
PROVIDENCE DEF. FISHERS 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
PHS statistics
Kills: Lilly Tappel 10, Nicole Stratford 7, Makenzie Wagner 6, Lilly Kaiser 6.
Aces: Kaiser 2.
Assists: Reese Carver 18, Addison Smith 14.
Blocks: Kaiser 4.
Digs: Tappel 8, Camila Adams 8, Smith 6, Stratford 6.
HAMILTON SE DEF. PROVIDENCE 25-9, 25-9, 25-7
Kills: Tappel 3, Stratford 3, Wagner 2.
Assists: Smith 5, Carver 4.
Digs: Stratford 5, Adams 3, Carver 3, Wagner 2.
HAMILTON SE DEF. FLOYD CENTRAL 25-13, 25-18, 25-19
FCHS statistics
Kills: Jenna Heidbreder 8, Maddie Johnson 4, Pressley Fuller 4, Nora Gibson 4, Addyson Schneider 4, Carly Fonda 2.
Assists: Fonda 22.
Aces: Ella Davidson 1, Fonda 1, Johnson 1.
Blocks: Schneider 2.
Digs: Davidson 7, Gibson 6, Fonda 4, Heidbreder 3, Kenzig McKinley 2.
FISHERS DEF. FLOYD CENTRAL 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-11
Kills: Heidbreder 13, Gibson 9, Johnson 8, Fonda 8, Schneider 5, Elise Coleman 4.
Assists: Fonda 35, Davidson 3.
Aces: Fonda 3, Gibson 3, Heidbreder 3, Davidson 2, Stella Teeters 2.
Blocks: Fuller 4, Johnson 3.
Digs: Davidson 21, Heidbreder 15, Gibson 12, Fonda 11, McKinley 5, Johnson 3, Teeters 2, Fuller 2, Coleman 2.
WARRIORS TAKE 3RD AT MADISON
MADISON — Christian Academy took third-place in Saturday's Madison Invitational.
The Warriors defeated New Washington 25-21, 25-16 before Lawrenceburg clipped CAI 25-15, 25-15. The Warriors bounced back to beat Salem 25-16, 25-21 then defeated Rock Creek 25-11, 25-22 in the consolation match.
"After a tough start to our season, that was loaded with some pretty good opponents, it was nice to pick up some wins," said CAI coach Chrissy Millen, whose team started off 1-4. "The team was able to let out the breath, I feel like we have been holding for a week and a half. Even in our loss to Lawrenceburg, it was one of the better matches we played. As the day went on, we just kept getting a little bit better. Our three defensive specialists were much improved on the day in serve-receive and were getting to a lot of balls in the back row. Because of our improved serve-receive, we were able to get our two middles, junior Avery Kerr and sophomore Maycee Hoefler, more involved offensively — which is huge for our success. Senior Karlyn Denny had herself a day, leading the team in assists and kills."
Denny totaled 34 assists, 19 kills, 16 digs and five aces for the Warriors, who also received 28 assists and 12 digs from Ella Peach. Also for CAI (4-5), Kristen Abbott tallied a team-best 23 digs while Avery Kerr recorded 13 kills, 12 digs and seven block assists.
Fourth-place Rock Creek went 2-2 on the day. The Lions (3-7) outlasted Franklin County 18-25, 25-11, 15-5 and South Dearborn, but lost to Madison and the Warriors.
In addition to its loss to CAI, New Wash also fell to Lawrenceburg and in three sets to Salem.
MADISON INVITATIONAL
CAI d. New Washington 25-21, 25-16; Lawrenceburg d. CAI 25-15, 25-15; CAI d. Salem 25-16, 25-21; CAI d. Rock Creek 25-11, 25-22; Salem d. New Washington 23-25, 25-22, 15-6; Lawrenceburg d. New Washington 25-9, 25-12; Rock Creek d. Franklin County 18-25, 25-11, 15-5; Madison d. Rock Creek 25-8, 25-11.
CAI statistics
Anna Miles 18 digs, 5 aces, 1 kil; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 4 digs, 15 kills; Leah Stevens 2 assist, 10 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 4 assists, 23 digs, 4 aces, 6 kills; Avery Kerr 3 solo blocks, 7 blocks assisted, 12 digs, 2 aces, 13 kills; Haley Jones 4 blocks assisted, 11 digs, 6 kills; Ella Peach 28 assists, 12 digs, 6 aces, 2 kills; Maycee Hoefler 3 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 7 kills; Regan Barth 5 blocks assisted, 5 digs, 9 kills; Karlyn Denny 34 assists, 1 block assisted, 16 digs, 5 aces, 19 kills; Samantha Cox 1 dig, 1 ace.
HORNETS GO 1-2 AT PERRY CENTRAL
LEOPOLD — Henryville went 1-2 in Saturday's Perry Central Tip-Off.
Tell City topped the Hornets 25-18, 25-21 while the host Commodores defeated them 25-22, 20-25, 15-8. Henryville rebounded, though, to outlast Southridge 25-20, 16-25, 18-16.
