SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek rolled to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 victory over visiting Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy had a double-double (17 assists, 11 digs) to lead the way for the Dragons. Kessa Kemmer led a balanced attack for Creek with seven kills. Aryn Heeke had four aces to the Dragons, who tallied 12 as a team.
Defensively, Ava Kopf led the way with 12 digs while Addison Makun recorded six total blocks.
The Dragons (13-2) will play in New Albany’s John Breeding Invitational on Saturday before hosting 3A No. 2 Providence on Monday.
SILVER CREEK DEF. TRINITY LUTHERAN 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
SCHS statistics
Kills: Kessa Kemmer 7, Addison Makun 6, Ellie Priddy 5, Brooklynn Renn 5, Abby Larson 5.
Assists: Priddy 17, Shelbi Oxley 12, Ava Kopf 4.
Aces: Aryn Heeke 4, Ava Kopf 3, Dannah Kerberg 3.
Blocks: Makun 6, Renn 3, Priddy 2.
Digs: Kopf 12, Priddy 11, Heeke 11, Kerberg 8, Oxley 5, Renn 4, Keiko Dallmann 4, Larson 2, Kemmer 2.
‘DOGS ROLL OVER O’S
COLUMBUS — Visiting New Albany swept Columbus East 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Ellie Scharlow had a double-double (12 kills, 14 digs) to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Addi Vaughn topped the team in assists (26) and total blocks (three) while Reese Tiesing recorded a team-high four service aces.
New Albany (10-4, 4-1) will host the John Breeding Invitational on Saturday.
NEW ALBANY DEF. COLUMBUS EAST 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 12, Callie Loesch 7, Reese Tiesing 6, Charlotte Fisher 4, Addi Vaughn 3, Gretchen Sprecher 2.
Assists: Vaughn 26, Morgan Tyler 2, Scharlow 2.
Aces: Tiesing 4, Tyler 3.
Blocks: Vaughn 3, Sprecher 2.
Digs: Scharlow 14, Tiesing 13, Tyler 5, Vaughn 4, Fisher 3.
PIRATES SWEEP LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown swept Salem 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Sophia Fuquay tallied 13 kills to pace the Pirates’ attack while Emma Grace (24) and Maddie Watts (10) combined for 34 assists. Senior Reagan Abbott led a strong performance from behind the service line with 11 aces while Grace added three.
Additionally, Ava Benner had a near double-double (10 digs, nine kills) for the Pirates (10-5, 3-3), who have won five in a row.
CHARLESTOWN DEF. SALEM 25-14, 25-11, 25-12
CHS statistics
Kills: Sophia Fuquay 13, Ava Benner 9, Trinity Cheatham 8, Reagan Abbott 7, Mia Long 3 Claire Sweeney 3.
Assists: Emma Grace 24, Maddie Watts 10.
Aces: Reagan Abbott 11, Grace 3, Olivia O’Neil 2.
Blocks: Long 2.
Digs: Benner 10, Abbott 8, O’Neil 7, Grace 4, Long 3, Watts 3, Fuquay 2.
RED DEVILS DEFEAT REBELS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Playing its first home match in nearly a month, Jeffersonville outlasted Southwestern 25-12, 25-16, 14-25, 25-23 Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
Due to some plumbing issues, the Red Devils had been road warriors in recent weeks.
Jeff will participate in New Albany’s John Breeding Invitational on Saturday.
FLOYD BEATS BRAVES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Class 2A No. 9 Brownstown Central 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24 Thursday night.
The Highlanders (9-7) will take part in New Albany’s John Breeding Invitational on Saturday.
CUBS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Madison swept host Henryville 25-7, 25-8, 25-16 Thursday night.
The Hornets (3-14) will host Christian Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday and Medora at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Henryville Invitational.
