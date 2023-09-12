PEKIN — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept host Eastern 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday night.
Brooklynn Renn led a balanced attack for the Dragons with eight kills while Addison Makun and Abby Larson had seven apiece. Ellie Priddy dished out 13 assists while Larson led an outstanding service attack with 10 aces.
Defensively, Aryn Heeke (12) and Ava Kopf (11) combined for 23 digs while Makun recorded four blocks.
Silver Creek (12-2, 7-0) will host Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK DEF. EASTERN 25-10, 25-8, 25-8
SCHS statistics
Kills: Brooklynn Renn 8, Abby Larson 7, Addison Makun 7, Kessa Kemmer 4, Ellie Priddy 3.
Assists: Priddy 13, Keiko Dallmann 3, Sam Marks 3, Ava Kopf 2, Shelbi Oxley 2.
Aces: Larson 10, Aryn Heeke 5, Priddy 4.
Blocks: Makun 4, Larson 2.
Digs: Heeke 12, Kopf 11, Priddy 5, Renn 4, Oxley 3, Larson 2, Marks 2.
PIONEERS SWEEP JASPER
CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 2 Providence rolled to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 victory over visiting Jasper on Monday night.
Lilly Tappel led the way for the Pioneers with a double-double (11 kills, 16 digs). Makenzie Wagner added nine kills and Nicole Stratford eight for Providence, which received a combined 38 assists from Reese Carver (21) and Addison Smith (17).
The Pioneers (16-4), who visited Floyd Central on Tuesday night, will face Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at 10 a.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.
PROVIDENCE DEF. JASPER 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
PHS statistics
Kills: Lilly Tappel 11, Makenzie Wagner 9, Nicole Stratford 8.
Assists: Reese Carver 21, Addison Smith 17.
Aces: Nicole Stratford 1, Brooklyn Borden 1, Carver 1.
Blocks: Lilly Kaiser 1, Wagner 1, Abby Julius 1, Madelyn Dotson 1.
Digs: Tappel 16, Camila Adams 14, Anna Rodewig 8.
FLOYD SWEEPS MITCHELL
MITCHELL — Floyd Central swept host Mitchell 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 Monday night.
Nora Gibson led a balanced attack for the Highlanders with nine kills while Carly Fonda dished out 32 assists. Ella Davidson paced Floyd in aces (four) and digs (nine) while Pressley Fuller tallied a trio of total blocks.
Floyd Central (8-6), which hosted Providence on Tuesday night, will host 2A No. 9 Brownstown Central on Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL DEF. MITCHELL 25-13, 25-16, 25-20
FCHS statistics
Kills: Nora Gibson 9, Elise Coleman 8, Addy Schneider 7, Jenna Heidbreder 6, Carly Fonda 6, Pressley Fuller 5, Maddie Johnson 3.
Assists: Fonda 32.
Aces: Ella Davidson 4, Stella Teeters 3, Fonda 3.
Blocks: Fuller 3.
Digs: Davidson 9, Heidbreder 8, Fonda 6, Steeters 4, Gibson 4, Ashton Timberlake 4, Johnson 3, Coleman 2, Kenzig McKinley 2.
WARRIORS ROLL OVER REBELS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-8, 25-12, 26-24 victory over visiting South Central in a matchup of sectional foes Monday night.
Haley Jones and Mya Chapman tallied 10 kills apiece for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight match, while Karlyn Denny (14) and Ella Peach (11) combined for 25 assists. Kristen Abbott led the way defensively with 13 digs.
"This was the third consecutive match that all six of our hitters had at least three kills, with a different hitter or two leading the way. We've been intentional about diversifying our offense, so it is good to see everyone contribute," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said.
The Warriors (9-7), who hosted Salem on Tuesday night, will visit Class A No. 9 Borden at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
CAI DEF. SOUTH CENTRAL 25-8, 25-12, 26-24
CAI stats: Anna Miles 2 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 1 solo block, 10 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 3 digs, 4 aces; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 13 digs, 2 aces, 1 kills; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 3 kills; Haley Jones 1 solo block, 1 dig, 10 kills; Ella Peach 11 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Maycee Hoefler 4 kills; Regan Barth 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 14 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills; Samantha Cox 2 digs.
LIONS SWEEP SENATORS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept West Washington 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Monday night.
Jayli Smith led the way for the Lions with a double-double (15 kills, 13 assists) while Leilani Allen added 14 kills, three assists and three digs. Meanwhile Chloe Carter contributed a team-best 14 assist to go along with eight kills, four digs and two aces.
Rock Creek (8-9), which hosted Crothersville on Tuesday night, will next play in Saturday's Lawrenceburg Invitational.
ROCK CREEK DEF. WEST WASHINGTON 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
RCA statistics
Kills: Jayli Smith 15, Leilani Allen 14, Chloe Carter 8.
Assists: Carter 14, Smith 13, Allen 3, Santana Dozal 2.
Aces: Carter 2, River Campbell 2.
Blocks: Allen 1, Smith 1.
Digs: Gwen Burton 13, Chandarlis 10, Carter 4, Allen 3, Campbell 3, Smith 2, Emily Egly 2.
GENERALS FALL
MARENGO — Host Crawford County defeated Clarksville on Monday night.
"We knew going in we were going against a very good team. Crawford County is one of those schools that teach you mental toughness," Generals coach Tiffany Owens said. "It was slow going out of the gate, but once the girls started getting touches on some blocks and digging their big middle, I saw the change in their face that they could do this. Progression, not perfection, is our motto for this season."
Clarksville (2-11) will visit Shawe Memorial on Wednesday night.
