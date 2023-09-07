GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd beats Bulldogs in 4

NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central moved into the driver’s seat in the Hoosier Hills Conference race Thursday night.
The reigning league champion Highlanders defeated host New Albany 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11 at the Doghouse.
Floyd Central won the first set handily before the Bulldogs battled back to take the second. The Highlanders (7-6, 4-0), however, outscored New Albany 50-28 over the next two sets en route to victory.
"We didn't play our best, but we played our best in spots," Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said.
The Highlanders were coming off a strong showing in last Saturday's Avon Classic. They beat Ursuline Academy (Ohio), which was ranked No. 10 in the country in the preseason, 25-20, 25-19 before falling to Louisville Assumption, another nationally-ranked team, in the final.
"So walking into this, you’ve got pressure on you," Powell said. "I thought they handled the pressure well. Only a couple of kids have been in this situation before and I thought they handled it really well."
Thursday night was Floyd's seventh straight victory over the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1).
"We struggled with the first touch all night," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "We missed way too many serves throughout the match which caused us to lose momentum and gave Floyd some easy points. We will get back in the gym and look at improving our serving fundamentals."
"The second and third sets were competitive and I think you saw what we were truly capable of. I think Addi Vaughn did a nice job distributing the ball to allow our hitters to score. If we can clean up our serving and passing I think we will see a more competitive fourth set."
Reese Tiesing led the way for New Albany (7-4, 2-1) with a double-double (15 kills, 12 digs) while Vaughn dished out 31 assists. Callie Loesch topped the team in service aces (four) and total blocks (three).
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Jasper at noon Saturday while Floyd Central is slated to visit Mitchell on Monday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL DEF. NEW ALBANY 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11
NAHS statistics
Kills: Reese Tiesing 15, Ellie Scharlow 10, Callie Loesch 5, Charlotte Fisher 3, Gretchen Sprecher 1, Addi Vaughn 1.
Assists: Vaughn 31, Morgan Tyler 2, Loesch 1.
Aces: Loesch 4, Fisher 2, Scharlow 1.
Digs: Tiesing 12, Tyler 7, Scharlow 7, Fisher 6, Vaughn 5, Loesch 3, Sprecher 1.
Blocks: Loesch 3, Fisher 2, Vaughn 1, Sprecher 1.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP OLYMPIANS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Providence rolled to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 victory over visiting Columbus East on Thursday night.
Makenzie Wagner paced the Pioneers with nine kills while Nicole Stratford and Lilly Kaiser had seven apiece. Reese Carver (21) and Addison Smith (13) combined for 34 assists for the Pioneers, who received three aces from Lilly Tappel and two from Kaiser.
Defensively, Camila Adams led Providence with nine digs while Abby Julius tallied a trio of blocks.
The Pioneers (15-4) will host Jasper on Monday night.
.
PROVIDENCE DEF. COLUMBUS EAST 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
PHS statistics
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 9, Nicole Stratford 7, Lilly Kaiser 7.
Assists: Reese Carver 21, Addison Smith 13, Brooklyn Borden 2.
Aces: Lilly Tappel 3, Kaiser 2.
Blocks: Abby Julius 3, Tappel 2, Claire Gillespie 2.
Digs: Camila Adams 9, Carver 7, Smith 3.
.
.
DRAGONS BEAT BRAVES
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek dropped the first set, but rallied to down Brownstown Central 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 in a key Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy recorded a triple-double (28 assists, 16 kills, 12 digs) to lead the way for the Dragons. Addison Makun topped the team with 21 kills, thanks to a .463 hitting percentage. Makun also recorded seven blocks, including two solo stops.
Ava Kopf led Silver Creek with 28 digs while Shelbi Oxley added a double-double (17 assists, 10 digs).
The Dragons (11-2, 5-0) will visit Eastern on Monday night.
.
SILVER CREEK DEF. BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
SCHS statistics
Kills: Addison Makun 21, Ellie Priddy 16, Brooklynn Renn 9, Kessa Kemmer 6, Abby Larson 2.
Assists: Priddy 28, Shelbi Oxley 17, Ava Kopf 5.
Aces: Priddy 2, Oxley 2, Dannah Kerberg 2.
Blocks: Makun 7, Renn 5, Larson 2.
Digs: Kopf 28, Aryn Heeke 17, Kerberg 13, Priddy 12, Oxley 10, Makun 4.
.
BRAVES BEAT EAGLES
BORDEN — Class A No. 5 Borden beat visiting Austin 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-12 Thursday night.
McKenna Mullen led the Braves with 16 kills while Calleigh Baird and Hannah Peine added 12 apiece. Mullen also finished with four aces.
“McKenna Mullen had a monster game, but everyone else played well around her," Borden coach D.J. Zipp said. "We were very scrappy for most of the night. Our serve-receive started off slow but became solid and that got us in position to get big sideouts”
The Braves (14-0) will visit Henryville on Tuesday night.
.
HORNETS SWEEP MUSTANGS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville swept New Washington 25-20, 25-21, 25-7 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday night.
The Mustangs (3-11, 0-1) will visit Christian Academy on Friday night while the Hornets (3-12, 1-0) will host Borden on Tuesday night.
.
WARRIORS DOWN DEVILS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy defeated Jeffersonville 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 Thursday night.
Karlyn Denny tallied a double-double (14 assists, 11 kills) to lead the way for the Warriors. Also for CAI, Ella Peach dished out 13 assists and Regan Barth recorded seven kills.
"Best overall match of our season," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "We were clicking on all cylinders tonight. It was so good to see the team play up to their potential. Each girl on the team stepped up when we needed them to step up. And in the second set, when we were down eight, we didn't give up. Behind the serve of junior Kristen Abbott, we crawled our way back into the set and were able to to pull out the win."
CAI (7-7) will host New Washington at 7 p.m. Friday night (a.k.a. the Warriors' Senior Night).
.
CAI DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 25-22, 25-22, 25-14
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 2 digs, 6 aces, 2 kills; Mya Chapman 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 2 kills; Leah Stevens 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 3 assists, 8 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 3 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 1 ace, 2 kills; Haley Jones 3 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 3 kills; Ella Peach 13 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace; Maycee Hoefler 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 7 kills; Karlyn Denny 14 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces, 11 kills.