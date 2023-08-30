SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek outlasted visiting Christian Academy 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a five-set thriller Tuesday night.
Jayli Smith tallied 22 kills to lead the Lions while Chloe Carter added 19. Additionally, Leilani Allen contributed seven blocks.
Karlyn Denny had a near triple-double (21 assists, 12 kills, seven digs) in defeat while Kristen Abbott recorded a team-high 14 digs.
"After beating Rock Creek on Saturday, our team walked into the gym (Tuesday) night expecting a win and unfortunately that is not enough to win a match," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Hats off to Rock Creek on an excellent victory."
The Warriors (5-6) will host Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 8 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Mya Chapman 1 dig, 7 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 7 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 3 assists, 14 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace, 7 kills; Haley Jones 3 kills; Ella Peach 21 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 7 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 6 kills; Karlyn Denny 21 assists, 7 digs, 12 kills.
RC statistics: Jayli Smith 22 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs, 16 assists; Chloe Carter 19 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs, 12 assists; Leilani Allen 5 kills, 2 aces, 17 blocks, 2 digs; Santana Dozal 3 aces, 5 blocks; Gwen Burton 11 digs; Emily Egly 7 digs; River Campbell 5 digs; Emma Chandarlis 5 digs.
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek downed host Madison 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-9 Tuesday night.
Addison Makun finished with 14 kills while Ellie Priddy flirted with a triple-double, tallying 15 assists, nine kills and eight digs for the Dragons.
Additionally, Aryn Heeke and Brooklynn Renn had four aces apiece for Creek, which finished with 15 as a team. Renn also topped the team in total blocks (six) while Ava Kopf led in digs (18).
SILVER CREEK DEF. MADISON 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-9
SCHS statistics
Kills: Addison Makun 14, Ellie Priddy 9, Brooklynn Renn 7, Aryn Heeke 4, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 4.
Assists: Priddy 15, Shelbi Oxley 10, Keiko Dallmann 8, Ava Kopf 4.
Aces: Heeke 4, Renn 4, Priddy 2, Oxley 2, Dannah Kerberg 2.
Blocks: Renn 6, Larson 4, Makun 3, Kemmer 2
Digs: Ava Kopf 18, Heeke 8, Priddy 8, Makun 3, Kemmer 3, Renn 3, Oxley 3, Dallmann 3.
FLOYD SWEEPS SEYMOUR
SEYMOUR — Visiting Floyd Central swept Seymour 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Jenna Heidbreder had a double-double (10 kills, 11 digs) to lead the Highlanders. Also for Floyd, Nora Gibson tallied 10 kills, Ella Davidson recorded a team-best 16 digs and Carly Fonda dished out 27 assists.
The Highlanders (3-3) will host Silver Creek on Wednesday night.
MUSTANGS STING HORNETS
MEDORA — Visiting New Washington downed Medora 25-22, 25-23, 12-25, 25-23 Tuesday night.
Kaylee Lawrence (14 kills, 19 digs) and Violet Higdon (25 assists, 28 digs) each recorded double-doubles to lead the way for the Mustangs. Lawrence and Adyson Cain also had four aces apiece.
Defensively, Kaleigh Ashabranner led New Wash with six total blocks while Paris Harrod and Cain contributed 19 and 12 digs apiece.
PIRATES OUTLAST REBELS
HANOVER — Visiting Charlestown downed Southwestern 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21 Tuesday night.
Sophia Fuquay paced the Pirates with 13 kills and four total blocks while Emma Grace (21) and Maddie Watts (16) combined for 37 assists. Defensively, Makenna Curtis (13) and Olivia O’Neil (11) combined for 24 digs.
Charlestown (5-2, 1-0) will host Silver Creek on Thursday night.
