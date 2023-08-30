SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek outlasted visiting Christian Academy 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a five-set thriller Tuesday night.
Jayli Smith tallied 22 kills to lead the Lions while Chloe Carter added 19. Additionally, Leilani Allen contributed seven blocks.
Karlyn Denny had a near triple-double (21 assists, 12 kills, seven digs) in defeat while Kristen Abbott recorded a team-high 14 digs.
"After beating Rock Creek on Saturday, our team walked into the gym (Tuesday) night expecting a win and unfortunately that is not enough to win a match," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Hats off to Rock Creek on an excellent victory."
The Warriors (5-6) will host Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
CAI DEF. ROCK CREEK 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 8 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Mya Chapman 1 dig, 7 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 7 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 3 assists, 14 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace, 7 kills; Haley Jones 3 kills; Ella Peach 21 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 7 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 6 kills; Karlyn Denny 21 assists, 7 digs, 12 kills.
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek downed host Madison 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-9 Tuesday night.
Addison Makun finished with 14 kills while Ellie Priddy flirted with a triple-double, tallying 15 assists, nine kills and eight digs for the Dragons.
Additionally, Aryn Heeke and Brooklynn Renn had four aces apiece for Creek, which finished with 15 as a team. Renn also topped the team in total blocks (six) while Ava Kopf led in digs (18).
SILVER CREEK DEF. MADISON 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-9
SCHS statistics
Kills: Addison Makun 14, Ellie Priddy 9, Brooklynn Renn 7, Aryn Heeke 4, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 4.
Assists: Priddy 15, Shelbi Oxley 10, Keiko Dallmann 8, Ava Kopf 4.
Aces: Heeke 4, Renn 4, Priddy 2, Oxley 2, Dannah Kerberg 2.
Blocks: Renn 6, Larson 4, Makun 3, Kemmer 2
Digs: Ava Kopf 18, Heeke 8, Priddy 8, Makun 3, Kemmer 3, Renn 3, Oxley 3, Dallmann 3.
FLOYD SWEEPS SEYMOUR
SEYMOUR — Visiting Floyd Central swept Seymour 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (3-3) will host Silver Creek on Wednesday night.
