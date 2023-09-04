CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence and No. 5 Silver Creek both went 2-2 at the Pioneers’ Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Providence beat 4A No. 10 Center Grove 26-24, 25-17 and Columbus East 25-15, 25-17 before being swept 25-15, 25-13 by 4A No. 8 Indianapolis Cathedral and 25-21, 25-15 by 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Roncalli.
Meanwhile the Dragons swept Brownstown Central 25-18, 25-22 and Franklin 28-26, 25-18, while they were swept 25-21, 25-20 by Cathedral and 25-19, 25-23 by Center Grove.
Silver Creek (8-2) will visit Jeffersonville on Tuesday night while the Pioneers (13-4) will host South Oldham (Ky.) on Wednesday night.
EARLY BIRD TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Providence
CENTER GROVE DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-19, 25-23
SCHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Priddy 5, Addison Makun 4, Abby Larson 3.
Assists: Shelbi Oxley 9, Priddy 5.
Aces: Dannah Kerberg 3, Priddy 2, Aryn Heeke 2.
Blocks: Makun 3, Brooklynn Renn 2.
Digs: Ava Kopf 11, Priddy 10, Heeke 8, Oxley 8, Larson 4, Kerberg 2, Makun 2, Layla Wheatley 2.
CATHEDRAL DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-21, 25-20
Kills: Makun 9, Priddy 4, Renn 3, Kessa Kemmer 2, Larson 2.
Assists: Priddy 11, Oxley 5.
Aces: Kerberg 2.
Blocks: Larson 3, Makun 2, Renn 2.
Digs: Heeke 5, Oxley 5, Kerberg 4, Priddy 3, Kopf 2, Larson 2.
SILVER CREEK DEF. BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 25-18, 25-22
Kills: Priddy 12, Makun 10, Heeke 4, Larson 2.
Assists: Priddy 16, Oxley 8, Kopf 3.
Aces: Kerberg 1, Oxley 1, Renn 1.
Blocks: Makun 4, Renn 2.
Digs: Kopf 21, Heeke 7, Kerberg 5, Priddy 4, Renn 3, Oxley 3.
SILVER CREEK DEF. FRANKLIN 28-26, 25-18
Kills: Makun 9, Larson 6, Priddy 6, Kemmer 4.
Assists: Oxley 10, Priddy 9, Heeke 2, Kopf 2.
Blocks: Makun 4, Renn 3.
Digs: Heeke 15, Oxley 9, Kopf 8, Kerberg 6, Larson 2, Priddy 6, Makun 2, Sam Marks 2.
FLOYD GOES 2-2 AT AVON
AVON — Floyd Central went 2-2 in Saturday’s Avon Classic.
Crown Point clipped the Highlanders 22-25, 25-19, 25-11 in their first match. Floyd rebounded with a 17-25, 25-22, 15-13 win over the host Orioles and a 25-20, 25-19 triumph over Ursuline Academy (Ohio) before Louisville Assumption swept the Highlanders 25-21, 25-14.
Floyd Central (6-6) will visit New Albany on Thursday night.
AVON CLASSIC
Saturday at Avon
CROWN POINT DEF. FLOYD CENTRAL 22-25, 25-19, 15-11
FCHS statistics
Kills: Jenna Heidbreder 11, Nora Gibson 6, Addy Schneider 3, Carly Fonda 2, Maddie Johnson 2.
Assists: Fonda 22.
Aces: Ella Davidson 4, Gibson 2.
Blocks: Fonda 2, Heidbreder 2.
Digs: Davidson 13, Gibson 7, Heidbreder 4, Fonda 2, Schneider 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL DEF. AVON 17-25, 25-22, 15-13
Kills: Heidbreder 14, Gibson 10, Elise Coleman 4, Schneider 4, Fonda 3.
Assists: Fonda 28, Davidson 2.
Aces: Fonda 6, Pressley Fuller 2.
Digs: Davidson 8, Johnson 7, Fonda 7, Gibson 7, Heidbreder 5, Ashton Timberlake 3.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 5 Springs Valley rolled to a 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 win at Rock Creek on Saturday.
Jayli Smith led the Lions in kills (nine) while Chloe Carter added six kills and a team-best nine assists. Gwen Burton recorded four digs to lead the defensive effort.
Rock Creek (5-8) will host Henryville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SPRINGS VALLEY DEF. ROCK CREEK 25-10, 25-14, 25-21
RCA statistics
Kills: Jayli Smith 9, Chloe Carter 6, Leilani Allen 2.
Assists: Carter 9, Smith 5.
Aces: Allen 1, Emma Chandarlis 1.
Blocks: Allen 1.
Digs: Gwen Burton 4, Emily Egly 3, Smith 3, Chandarlis 2.
