CLARKSVILLE — The Class 3A No. 1 Providence volleyball team outlasted Louisville's Mercy Academy 25-18, 27-25, 25-17 in a matchup between two of the top programs in Kentuckiana on Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers (4-0), the reigning state champs, will host Seymour at 7 p.m. tonight.
DRAGONS DOWN LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek started its season with a 25-11, 25-7, 25-7 sweep of Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy led a balanced attack for the Dragons with 10 kills while University of Louisville-commit Addison Makun added seven and Brooklynn Renn six. Priddy also tallied a team-high 19 assists to go along with three service aces and three digs.
Freshman Dannah Kerberg recorded a team-best four aces while Ava Kopf recorded 18 digs. Renn (five) and Makun (three) combined for eight solo blocks for Creek.
.
SILVER CREEK DEF. SALEM 25-11, 25-7, 25-7
SCHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Priddy 10, Addison Makun 7, Brooklynn Renn 6, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 4, Aryn Heeke 2, Layla Wheatley 2.
Assists: Priddy 19, Ava Kopf 5, Keiko Dallmann 4, Shelbi Oxley 4.
Aces: Dannah Kerberg 4, Priddy 3, Heeke 2.
Blocks: Renn 5, Makun 3.
Digs: Kopf 18, Kerberg 8, Priddy 3, Heeke 3, Dallmann 2.
.
BRAVES BLANK REBELS
BORDEN — Host Borden opened Southern Athletic Conference play with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of South Central on Wednesday night.
Hannah Peine paced the Braves (5-0, 1-0) with nine kills while McKenna Mullen added six aces and six digs.
"It’s good to get a win on our first home game, which also happened to be a conference game," Borden coach D.J. Zipp said. "I thought we passed well, for the most part, and our middles did a very good job of running quick balls. Our two setters, Reese (Martel) and Gabby (Thomas), made good decisions tonight."
FLOYD OUTLASTS JENNINGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Jennings County 25-13, 25-11, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (2-0, 1-0) are scheduled to host Silver Creek on Monday night.
