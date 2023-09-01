LOUISVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence outlasted host Louisville Sacred Heart, the No. 2 team in Kentucky, 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 20-25, 15-13 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (11-2) will host their annual Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek rolled to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-14 win at Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday evening.
Ellie Priddy (seven) and Addison Makun (six) combined for 13 kills to lead the Dragons’ attack. Priddy and Shelbi Oxley dished out nine assists apiece while Priddy, Oxley, Aryn Heeke and Abby Larson had two service aces each.
Ava Kopf led the way defensively with 18 digs while Heeke had 14 and Priddy 10. Brooklynn Renn registered seven total blocks while Makun had five.
Silver Creek (6-0, 4-0) will play in Providence’s Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
SCHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Priddy 7, Addison Makun 6, Aryn Heeke 4, Kessa Kemmer 4, Abby Larson 4, Brooklynn Renn 2.
Assists: Priddy 9, Shelbi Oxley 9, Ava Kopf 3, Sam Marks 2.
Aces: Priddy 2, Heeke 2, Oxley 2, Larson 2.
Blocks: Renn 7, Makun 5, Larson 2, Priddy 2.
Digs: Kopf 18, Heeke 14, Priddy 10, Oxley 6, Dallmann 4, Renn 3, Kemmer 2.
FLOYD SWEEPS STARS
BEDFORD — Floyd Central bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Silver Creek with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Highlanders (4-4) will face Crown Point at 9 a.m. Saturday at Avon.
BRAVES BLANK REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Borden blanked South Central 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.
The Braves (13-0, 3-0) will host Shawe Memorial on Tuesday night.
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central beat New Albany 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 Thursday night.
Ellie Scharlow led the Bulldogs with 11 kills while Addi Vaughn dished out 32 assists. Defensively, Callie Loesch led the way with eight total blocks while Morgan Tyler tallied 21 digs.
New Albany (6-3) will visit Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
.
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 11, Reese Tiesing 8, Charlotte Fisher 7, Gretchen Sprecher 6, Callie Loesch 5, Addi Vaughn 3.
Assists: Vaughn 32, Scharlow 2.
Aces: Tiesing 2, Fisher 2.
Blocks: Loesch 8.
Digs: Morgan Tyler 21, Fisher 8, Scharlow 8, Tiesing 5, Vaughn 3.
