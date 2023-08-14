CLARKSVILLE — Reigning Class 3A state champion Providence opened its season by capturing its Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
The Pioneers swept Springs Valley 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 in their first match of pool play before topping Tri-West 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 in their second. Then in the crossover final, Providence outlasted Castle 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.
"The matches were all very competitive and it was really awesome playing such good teams on opening weekend," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Each team we played put us in some uncomfortable situations that we had to find ways to dig out of. I really liked what we did today. They played very hard and really put some things in today we have worked on all week in practice. We want to take today and continue to build on it by focusing on getting better every day in practice."
Against the Blackhawks, Avery Drury recorded a team-high eight kills while Nicole Stratford and Lilly Tappel added six apiece. Addison Smith (18) and Reese Carver (11) combined for 29 assists while Stratford also finished with a team-best four service aces. Defensively, Camila Adams (14) and Tappel (11) combined for 25 digs while Lilly Kaiser topped the team with three total blocks.
Against the Bruins, Stratford and Tappel tallied 11 digs and six kills apiece while Makenzie Wagner paced the Pioneers in kills (eight) and blocks (four). Additionally, Carver dished out 14 assists and Stratford recorded three aces.
Against the Knights, Tappel (13 kills, 22 digs) and Carver (24 assists, 11 digs) each recorded double-doubles. Additionally, Wagner topped the team with 15 kills while Smith dished out 23 assists. Defensively, Adams added 21 digs while Kaiser recorded seven total blocks.
PIONEER KICKOFF CLASSIC
Saturday at Providence
PROVIDENCE DEF. SPRINGS VALLEY 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
Providence statistics
Kills: Avery Drury 8, Nicole Stratford 6, Lilly Tappel 6.
Assist: Addison Smith 18, Reese Carver 11.
Aces: Stratford 4.
Blocks: Lilly Kaiser 3, Madelyn Dotson 2, Abby Julius 2.
Digs: Camila Adams 14, Tappel 11, Carver 9.
PROVIDENCE DEF. TRI-WEST 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 8, Stratford 6, Tappel 6.
Assists: Carver 14, Smith 6, Adams 2.
Aces: Stratford 3, Carver 2.
Blocks: Wagner 4, Kaiser 2.
Digs: Stratford 11, Tappel 11, Adams 6.
PROVIDENCE DEF. CASTLE 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Kills: Wagner 15, Tappel 13, Julius 11.
Assists: Carver 24, Smith 23, Adams 3.
Aces: Tappel 3, Kaiser 2.
Blocks: Kaiser 7, Wagner 4, Dotson 2.
Digs: Tappel 22, Adams 21, Carver 11.
BRAVES GO 4-0 AT SOUTHWESTERN
HANOVER — Borden went a perfect 4-0 in Saturday's Southwestern Invitational.
The Braves beat South Decatur 25-11, 25-23, South Ripley 25-21, 25-23, New Washington 25-23, 25-11 and Rock Creek 25-21, 23-25, 15-12.
“It was a total team effort from the get-go," new Borden head coach D.J. Zipp said. "The girls had fun out there and that really had them playing loose and working together. I was pleasantly surprised by our performance."
Sophomore McKenna Mullen led the Braves' offensive attack with 23 kills on the day. Additionally, Mallory Thomas recorded 10 aces while Aubrey Miller tallied 29 digs.
Rock Creek and New Washington each won one match in the event. The Lions defeated the Mustangs 25-15, 25-7 while New Wash downed Switzerland County 25-12, 25-22.
SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL
Borden def. South Decatur 25-11, 25-23; Borden def. South Ripley 25-21, 25-23; Borden def. New Washington 25-23, 25-11; Borden def. Rock Creek 25-21, 23-25, 15-12; South Ripley def. Rock Creek 25-15, 25-21; Southwestern def. New Washington 25-12, 25-12; Rock Creek def. New Washington 25-15, 25-7; New Washington def. Switzerland County 25-15, 25-22.
BORDEN DEF. SOUTH DECATUR 25-11, 25-23
BHS statistics
Kills: McKenna Mullen 5, Hannah Peine 4, Calleigh Baird 3, Adrianna Rice 2.
Assists: Reese Martel 7, Gabby Thomas 4.
Aces: Mallory Thomas 2, Rice 2, Baird 2.
Digs: Aubrey Miller 9, G. Thomas 5, Mullen 5, Martel 4, M. Thomas 4, Peine 3, Rice 2, Baird 2.
BORDEN DEF. SOUTH RIPLEY 25-21, 25-23
Kills: Peine 7, Michele Cooper 6, Mullen 5, Baird 4.
Assists: Martel 11, G. Thomas 7.
Aces: M. Thomas 1.
Blocks: Peine 1.
Digs: Mullen 15, M. Thomas 9, Peine 8, Miller 7, G. Thomas 4, Ava Martin 4, Martel 3, Baird 3.
BORDEN DEF. ROCK CREEK 25-21, 23-25, 15-12
Kills: Mullen 12, Baird 6, Peine 5, Cooper 2.
Assists: Martel 14, G. Thomas 5, M. Thomas 2.
Aces: M. Thomas 4, Baird 3, G. Thomas 2, Rice 2.
Digs: Mullen 11, Miller 10, M. Thomas 10, Peine 5, Martin 5, G. Thomas 4.
BORDEN DEF. NEW WASHINGTON 25-23, 25-11
Kills: Cooper 8, Baird 6, Peine 4, Mullen 2.
Assists: Martel 9, G. Thomas 8, Martin 2.
Assists: M. Thomas 3, Peine 2, Rice 2.
Blocks: Peine 1, Baird 1.
Digs: G. Thomas 13, Mullen 10, Martin 4, Baird 4, Peine 3, Miller 3, Cooper 2, M. Thomas 2.
FLOYD BEATS BLOOMINGTON NORTH
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central, a reigning sectional and regional champion in Class 4A, started its season with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 win over Bloomington North on Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders will host Jennings County on Wednesday night.
OWLS SWEEP RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Seymour swept Jeffersonville 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match, as well as the season-opener for both, Saturday.
Avani Doogarsingh led the Red Devils with eight kills while Nevaeh Griffin finished with five kills, a team-high eight assists, four digs and a team-best four aces. Claire Stock added eight digs, seven assists and two aces while Allie Toler recorded a team-best 10 digs.
Jeff will visit Oldham County (Ky.) tonight before hosting Charlestown on Thursday night.
SEYMOUR DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 25-16, 25-14, 25-21
Jeff statistics
Kills: Avani Doogarsingh 8, Nevaeh Griffin 5, Lolo Rodriguez 2, Mariah Smith 2.
Assists: Griffin 8, Claire Stock 7.
Aces: Griffin 4, Stock 2, Paige Seifried 2.
Digs: Allie Toler 10, Stock 8, Jenna Kelley 5, Griffin 4, Smith 4, Seifried 3, Rodriguez 2, Riley Dobson 2.
