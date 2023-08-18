CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept visiting Seymour 25-6, 25-13, 25-18 Thursday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers (5-0) will next play in the Carmel Round Robin on Saturday. The Pioneers will face 4A No. 5 Brebeuf at 10 a.m. and Warsaw at 12:30 p.m.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT WARRIORS
FRENCH LICK — Class A No. 5 Springs Valley swept visiting Christian Academy 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 Thursday night.
"We knew coming into tonight that Springs Valley was going to be one of the best, if not the best team we face all year," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "They are such a solid team that doesn’t make a lot of errors. And unfortunately tonight, we had too many."
Mya Chapman led CAI with six kills while Karlyn Denny finished with four. Ella Peach topped the team with 11 assists while Kristen Abbott had eight digs.
The Warriors (1-2) will next host Perry Central on Monday night.
SPRINGS VALLEY DEF. CAI 25-13, 25-13, 25-10
CAI stats: Anna Miles 2 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 6 kills; Leah Stevens 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 8 digs; Avery Kerr 1 dig, 1 kill; Haley Jones 2 kills; Ella Peach 11 assists, 1 ace; Maycee Hoefler 3 digs, 3 kills; Regan Barth 1 kill; Karlyn Denny 3 assists, 4 digs, 4 kills.
RED DEVILS OUTLAST PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Charlestown 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 30-28, 18-16 Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
HUSKIES DOWN 'DOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North downed New Albany 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 Thursday night.
Reese Tiesing (11 kills, 11 digs) and Addi Vaughn (32 assists, 11 digs) recorded double-doubles in defeat for the Bulldogs. Additionally, Morgan Tyler tallied 21 digs while Callie Loesch recorded three blocks.
New Albany (1-1) is scheduled to visit Trinity Lutheran at 4 p.m. Saturday.
EVANSVILLE NORTH DEF. NEW ALBANY 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
NA statistics
Kills: Reese Tiesing 11, Gretchen Sprecher 9, Callie Loesch 6, Ellie Scharlow 6, Addi Vaughn 5, Charlotte Fisher 4.
Assists: Vaughn 32, Morgan Tyler 4.
Aces: Scharlow 2.
Blocks: Loesch 3, Sprecher 2, Vaughn 2.
Digs: Tyler 21, Tiesing 11, Vaughn 11, Fisher 6, Scharlow 5.
WEDNESDAY
REBELS DEFEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Southwestern clipped Clarksville 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 Wednesday night.
Jayonna Shirley, Courtney Austin, Bailey Senior and Emma Money were some of the standouts for the Generals.
"This is just the start of the season and we are able to recognize early on the barriers that we are facing and what we need to do to correct them," Clarksville coach Tiffany Owens said.
The Generals are scheduled to visit Cannelton at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
