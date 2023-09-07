8-29-23_NewAlbany@Providence_VB_70573_.jpg

Providence junior Abby Julius goes up for a block during the Pioneers’ 3-0 victory over New Albany on Tuesday night.

CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Providence swept South Oldham (Ky.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 Wednesday night at the Larkin Center. 

Nicole Stratford led the Pioneers' attack with nine kills while Lilly Tappel and Makenzie Wagner had six 

Providence (14-4) will host Columbus East on Thursday night. 

PROVIDENCE DEF. SOUTH OLDHAM 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

PHS statistics

Kills: Nicole Stratford 9, Lilly Tappel 6, Makenzie Wagner 6, Abby Julius 5. 

Assists: Addison Smith 18, Reese Carver 11, Camila Adams 2. 

Aces: Brooklyn Borden 3, Anna Rodewig 3, Lilly Kaiser 2, Adams 2. 

Blocks: Kaiser 1, Madelyn Dotson 1, Julius 1, Stratford 1, K. Medlock 1, C. Gillespie 1. 

Digs: Smith 14, Adams 9, Borden 7, Tappel 7. 

CREEK SWEEPS CORYDON

CORYDON — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept host Corydon Central 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 Wednesday night. 

Brooklynn Renn led the Dragons' attack with nine kills while Ellie Priddy dished out a team-high 13 assists. 

SILVER CREEK DEF. CORYDON CENTRAL 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

SCHS statistics

Kills: Brooklynn Renn 9, Ellie Priddy 6, Addison Makun 5, Kessa Kemmer 5, Abby Larson 5, Aryn Heeke 3. 

Assists: Priddy 13, Shelbi Oxley 6, Sam Marks 4, Ava Kopf 3, Makun 2, Keiko Dallmann 2. 

Aces: Dannah Kerberg 2, Priddy 2. 

Blocks: Makun 7, Renn 3, Larson 2.  

Digs: Kopf 14, Priddy 6, Heeke 6, Dallmann 5, Kerberg 5, Layla Wheatley 3, Renn 3, Larson 3, Marks 3, Makun 2, Kemmer 2, Oxley 2. 

LIONS SWEEP HORNETS 

SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept Henryvile 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Wednesday night.

