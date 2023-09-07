CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Providence swept South Oldham (Ky.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
Nicole Stratford led the Pioneers' attack with nine kills while Lilly Tappel and Makenzie Wagner had six
Providence (14-4) will host Columbus East on Thursday night.
PHS statistics
Kills: Nicole Stratford 9, Lilly Tappel 6, Makenzie Wagner 6, Abby Julius 5.
Assists: Addison Smith 18, Reese Carver 11, Camila Adams 2.
Aces: Brooklyn Borden 3, Anna Rodewig 3, Lilly Kaiser 2, Adams 2.
Blocks: Kaiser 1, Madelyn Dotson 1, Julius 1, Stratford 1, K. Medlock 1, C. Gillespie 1.
Digs: Smith 14, Adams 9, Borden 7, Tappel 7.
CREEK SWEEPS CORYDON
CORYDON — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept host Corydon Central 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 Wednesday night.
Brooklynn Renn led the Dragons' attack with nine kills while Ellie Priddy dished out a team-high 13 assists.
SCHS statistics
Kills: Brooklynn Renn 9, Ellie Priddy 6, Addison Makun 5, Kessa Kemmer 5, Abby Larson 5, Aryn Heeke 3.
Assists: Priddy 13, Shelbi Oxley 6, Sam Marks 4, Ava Kopf 3, Makun 2, Keiko Dallmann 2.
Aces: Dannah Kerberg 2, Priddy 2.
Blocks: Makun 7, Renn 3, Larson 2.
Digs: Kopf 14, Priddy 6, Heeke 6, Dallmann 5, Kerberg 5, Layla Wheatley 3, Renn 3, Larson 3, Marks 3, Makun 2, Kemmer 2, Oxley 2.
LIONS SWEEP HORNETS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept Henryvile 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Wednesday night.
