SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept New Washington 25-20, 25-14, 27-25 Wednesday night.
Kaylee Lawrence had a double-double (14 kills, 10 digs) in defeat for the Mustangs. She also topped the team in aces (three) while tying Kaleigh Ashabranner for the lead with four total blocks and Paris Harrod for the best mark in digs. Violet Higdon dished out 19 assists for New Wash.
Rock Creek (5-7) will host Class A No. 5 Springs Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday. Meanwhile the Mustangs (2-10) will host Clarksville on Wednesday night.
ROCK CREEK DEF. NEW WASHINGTON 25-20, 25-14, 27-25
NWHS statistics
Kills: Kaylee Lawrence 14, Kaleigh Ashabranner 3, Johna King 2, Paris Harrod 2, Adyson Cain 2.
Assists: Violet Higdon 19.
Aces: Lawrence 3.
Blocks: Lawrence 4, Ashabranner 4.
Digs: Lawrence 10, Harrod 10, Cain 8, Higdon 3, Kat Donaway 2.
REBELS OUTLAST GENERALS IN 5
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting South Central outlasted Clarksville 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 26-28, 15-10 Wednesday night.
For the Generals, Kaitlin Bishop tallied 10 assists and four aces while Emma Money had 12 and two. Additionally, Jayonna Shirley finished with four kills while Jullia Perissi added three kills and three aces.
"Clarksville may have lost the game on the books (Wednesday) night, but we won in our hearts and walked out with our heads held high," first-year Clarksville coach Tiffany Owens said. "Facing as many setbacks as we did, we never gave up, we dug deep and proved that we are a good team."
Also for the Generals, Tiarra Lewis (six) and Aalyiah Watts (four) combined for 10 assists.
"This team is continuing to grow and we have yet to show our full potential," Owens said.
Clarksville is scheduled to visit Switzerland County on Saturday morning.
