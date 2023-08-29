CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Christian Academy downed Charlestown 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Monday night.
Mya Chapman led the Warriors (5-5) with nine kills while Karlyn Denny (16) and Ella Peach (11) combined for 27 assists. Kristen Abbott led the way defensively with nine digs while Peach added seven.
"Every time we play Charlestown it is a good match. It's just so competitive and some good volleyball; (Monday) night was no different," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I am proud of how our team showed up to play. We have faced some pretty tough competition this season, so to get back to .500 definitely helps with morale.
"Junior Mya Chapman had herself a match! She just took over in set two and that is what really separated us from them. Defensively, our team did not give up and picked up so many balls that extended rallies. Our serve-receive struggled early but came to life in the last set. When Charlestown tried to extend the match, it was good to see our team bend but not break. (Monday) night was a total team effort and if I could give them all a shout out I would."
The Warriors will visit Rock Creek on Tuesday night.
CAI DEF. CHARLESTOWN 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 9 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 9 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 6 digs, 6 kills; Haley Jones 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 1 kill; Ella Peach 11 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 2 kills; Regan Barth 1 assist, 3 digs, 3 kills; Karlyn Denny 16 assists, 4 digs, 6 kills.
BRAVES BEAT SALEM
SALEM — Borden picked up a 25-21, 25-20, 25-10 win at Salem on Monday night.
Reese Martel tallied 18 assists and Mallory Thomas 15 digs for the Braves.
“We gutted one out. I was interested to see how we would respond after an emotional win and we delivered,” said Borden coach D.J. Zipp, whose team was coming off a big five-set victory over Lanesville last Friday night. “We were scared to win ugly and I am proud of our fight.”
The Braves (12-0) will host Shawe Memorial next Tuesday.
