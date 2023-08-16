HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy swept host Henryville 25-18, 25-6, 25-8 Tuesday night.
Mya Chapman tallied 10 kills to lead the Warriors while Avery Kerr (13 service aces, five assists, two digs) and Karlyn Denny (17 assists, four aces, two kills) each contributed in a variety of ways.
"We started off slow in the first set. Coming off such an emotional match the night before, it took us a little while to get our footing," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "It was back-and-forth all set until late, when we went on a run behind the serve of junior Anna Miles. The second set was close until junior Avery Kerr stepped back behind the service line. She fired off four aces in a row and held her serve for 16 straight points. The third set was similar to the second and Kerr was huge for us once again as we went on an 11-point run. Kerr finished with a career-high 13 aces. Senior Karlyn Denny had another good match for us, finishing with a team-high and career-best 17 assists. Junior Mya Chapman led the team with 10 kills."
The Warriors (1-1) will visit Springs Valley on Thursday night.
CAI DEF. HENRYVILLE 25-18, 25-6, 25-8
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 1 ace; Mya Chapman 10 kills, 1 solo block; Leah Stevens 4 digs; Kristen Abbott 1 ace, 1 assist; Avery Kerr 2 digs, 13 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 solo block; Haley Jones 1 kill; Ella Peach 2 aces, 7 assists; Maycee Hoefler 4 kills, 2 solo blocks; Regan Barth 7 kills, 2 solo blocks; Karlyn Denny 1 dig, 4 aces, 2 kills, 17 assists.
COLONELS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Oldham County (Ky.) outlasted host Jeffersonville 21-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.
Avani Doogarsingh led the Red Devils in kills (16) and aces (three) while senior Nevaeh Griffin finished with 15 assists, seven digs and five kills. Allie Toler topped the team with 16 digs while Jenna Kelley added nine. Alexa Marble led Jeff with three total blocks.
OLDHAM COUNTY (KY.) DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 21-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20
JHS statistics
Kills: Avani Doogarsingh 16, Jenna Kelley 6, Nevaeh Griffin 5, Mariah Smith 4, Alexa Marble 2.
Assists: Griffin 15, Claire Stock 8, Allie Toler 5, Doogarsingh 2.
Aces: Doogarsingh 3, Kelley 2, Griffin 2, Riley Dobson 2.
Blocks: Marble 3, Smith 2.
Digs: Toler 16, Kelley 9, Griffin 7, Doogarsingh 5, Stock 5.
