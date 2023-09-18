HENRYVILLE — Christian Academy won its second straight Henryville Invitational title Saturday.
The Warriors swept the host Hornets 25-11, 25-22 and Medora 25-9, 25-12 in their first two matches before outlasting Lanesville 21-25, 25-10, 15-3 in the final. Those were the seventh, eighth and ninth consecutive victories for CAI.
"We had a couple good wins in our first two matches of the day versus Henryville and Medora. Our serve is such an important part of our success and in pool play we finished with 31 aces," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We went on to play Lanesville in the championship match. They consistently have a good team and it is so much fun to play them. The first set was close late and we got away from our game plan and Lanesville capitalized on it. Thankfully, about halfway through the second set we got into a rhythm and started rolling again. Much credit to our success behind the service line, we were able to win the second and third sets. We were aggressive and did a fairly good job of keeping Lanesville out-of-system. Sophomores Maycee Hoefler and Regan Barth swung well for us, picking up five kills each."
Karlyn Denny led the way on the day for the Warriors with a triple-double (21 assists, 17 kills, 10 aces). Ella Peach added a team-best 30 assists while Kristen Abbott had a team-high 10 aces.
Meanwhile, the host Hornets did sweep Medora 25-17, 25-18.
CAI (14-7), which visited Madison on Monday night, will host Lanesville on Tuesday night.
Henryville (4-16), which hosted Salem on Monday night, will visit South Central on Tuesday night.
HENRYVILLE INVITATIONAL
CAI def. Henryville 25-11, 25-22; CAI def. Medora 25-9, 25-12; Henryville def. Medora 25-17, 25-18.
Final: CAI DEF. Lanesville 21-25, 25-10, 15-3
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 aces; Mya Chapman 7 kills; Leah Stevens 6 digs, 6 aces; Kristen Abbott 3 assists, 7 digs, 10 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 2 aces, 9 kills; Haley Jones 1 assist, 3 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 9 kills; Ella Peach 30 assists, 3 digs, 8 aces, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 4 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 8 kills; Regan Barth 1 assist, 9 kills; Karlyn Denny 21 assists, 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 8 digs, 10 aces, 17 kills.
PIRATES WIN BORDEN INVITE
BORDEN — Charlestown captured Saturday’s Borden Invitational.
The Pirates swept Bedford North Lawrence 25-21, 25-18 and South Central 25-18, 25-11 before beating Mitchell 20-25, 25-14, 15-11 in the final. It was the second invitational title in as many Saturdays for Charlestown.
“I am beyond proud of our girls for their impressive 3-0 record in the past two tournaments!" Charlestown coach Hannah Joly said. "Our team's growth has been a sight to see, and recently a lot of our players have stepped up to really showcase their talent. These girls are a dynamic group that always bring so much energy and enthusiasm to each game. It's a pleasure to coach them and work together to build a culture of winning.”
The Class A No. 9 Braves beat Tell City 25-21, 25-20 and BNL 25-23, 25-21, but Corydon Central beat them 25-20, 25-20.
Charlestown (13-5), which visited Austin on Monday night, will host Clarksville on Tuesday night.
Borden (17-2), which visited Eastern on Monday night, will travel to New Washington on Tuesday night.
PIONEERS GO 1-1 IN INDY
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 3A No. 2 Providence went 1-1 in Saturday’s The Y Classic in Indianapolis.
The Pioneers beat 4A No. 4 Yorktown 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, but McCutcheon beat them 25-19, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20.
Providence, which visited Silver Creek on Monday night, will visit Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
FLOYD TAKES 3RD IN BREEDING INVITE
NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central finished third, Silver Creek fifth, New Albany sixth and Jeffersonville eighth in Saturday’s John Breeding Invitational at New Albany.
Class 4A No. 9 Castle won the eight-team event by beating Evansville North 25-12, 25-19 in the final.
The Highlanders swept Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek 25-20, 25-23 and Tecumseh 25-22, 25-22 before the Knights beat them 25-17, 25-21. Floyd bounced back, though, to beat 2A No. 9 Brownstown Central 25-16, 25-23 in the third-place match.
The Dragons dropped their first two matches to the Highlanders and Castle (25-15, 25-14) before rebounding to sweep Class A No. 1 Tecumseh 25-22, 26-24 and the host Bulldogs 25-19, 25-16 in the fifth-place match.
New Albany outlasted Jeffersonville 15-25, 25-23, 15-11 and Brownstown Central 25-12, 21-25, 15-8 before the Huskies beat the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-23, 16-14. Creek then swept New Albany.
The Red Devils lost to New Albany, Evansville North (25-10, 25-22), Brownstown Central (25-17, 25-18) and Tecumseh (25-15, 25-18).
All four local squads will be back in action early this week.
Floyd Central (12-8), which hosted Jasper on Monday night, will visit Columbus North on Tuesday night.
Silver Creek (15-4), which hosted Providence on Monday night, will visit Seymour on Tuesday night.
Tuesday night, New Albany (12-6) will host Columbus North while Jeff will entertain Providence.
JOHN BREEDING INVITATIONAL
Saturday at New Albany
Round 1: New Albany def. Jeffersonville 15-25, 25-23, 15-11; Floyd Central def. Silver Creek 25-20, 25-23.
Round 2: Brownstown Central def. Evansville North 25-21, 27-29, 15-13; Castle def. Tecumseh 25-20, 25-21.
Round 3: New Albany def. Brownstown 25-12, 21-25, 15-8; Floyd Central def. Tecumseh 25-22, 25-22.
Round 4: Evansville North def. Jeff 25-10, 25-22; Castle def. Silver Creek 25-15, 25-14.
Round 5: Brownstown def. Jeff 25-17, 25-18; Silver Creek def. Tecumseh 25-22, 26-24.
Round 6: Evansville North def. New Albany 21-25, 25-23, 16-14; Castle def. Floyd Central 25-17, 25-21.
Crossover round: Final - Castle def. Evansville North 25-12, 25-19; 3rd - Floyd Central def. Brownstown 25-16, 25-23; 5th - Silver Creek def. New Albany 25-19, 25-16; 7th - Tecumseh def. Jeff 25-15, 25-18.
FLOYD CENTRAL DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-20, 25-23
SCHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Priddy 4, Addison Makun 3, Kessa Kemmer 3, Aryn Heeke 2.
Assists: Priddy 6, Shelbi Oxley 4, Keiko Dallmann 2.
Aces: Dannah Kerberg 2.
Blocks: Makun 3, Brooklynn Renn 3, Priddy 3, Kemmer 2.
Digs: Priddy 11, Ava Kopf 9, Kerberg 4, Heeke 3, Abby Larson 3, Kemmer 2, Oxley 2, Dallmann 2.
CASTLE DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-15, 25-14
Kills: Larson 5, Priddy 5, Makun 4, Renn 2.
Assists: Oxley 11, Priddy 6.
Aces: Kerberg 1.
Blocks: Priddy 2.
Digs: Priddy 5, Heeke 4, Layla Wheatley 2, Kopf 2, Oxley 2.
SILVER CREEK DEF. TECUMSEH 25-22, 26-24
Kills: Makun 7, Priddy 4, Kemmer 4, Renn 4.
Assists: Oxley 9, Priddy 6, Kopf 3.
Aces: Makun 1, Priddy 1.
Blocks: Makun 3, Renn 3, Wheatley 3.
Digs: Kopf 9, Heeke 5, Oxley 5, Kerberg 3, Renn 3, Wheatley 3, Makun 2, Sam Marks 2, Priddy 2.
SILVER CREEK DEF. NEW ALBANY 25-19, 25-16
Kills: Makun 7, Larson 4, Heeke 3, Dallmann 2, Renn 2, Wheatley 2.
Assists: Dallmann 9, Kopf 4, Oxley 3, Marks 2.
Aces: Oxley 2.
Blocks: Makun 3, Renn 3, Kemmer 2.
Digs: Kopf 13, Heeke 9, Dallmann 4, Oxley 4, Renn 4, Kemmer 3, Kerberg 2, Marks 2, Wheatley 2.
LIONS GO 1-2 IN LAWRENCEBURG INVITE
LAWRENCEBURG — Rock Creek went 1-2 in Saturday’s Lawrenceburg Invitational.
The Lions won 25-15, 25-15 over Switzerland County, but the host Tigers beat them 25-16, 25-13 and Southwestern beat them 25-15, 25-15.
Rock Creek, which visited Cannelton on Monday, will travel to Medora on Tuesday night.
