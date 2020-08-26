NORTH VERNON — New Albany began Hoosier Hills Conference play with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of host Jennings County on Tuesday night.
Tess Owsley and Lauren Naville led a balanced attack with seven kills apiece, while Alexis Caldwell added six. Meanwhile, Bree Martin tallied 24 digs and five aces. Caldwell added 10 digs while Naville and Kamori Knight tallied two blocks apiece for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (3-0, 1-0) hosts its River City Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs face Lanesville at 9 a.m. and Austin at 11 a.m. in their first two matches.
NEW ALBANY 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Jennings County 19 17 19
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 7, Lauren Naville 7, Alexis Caldwell 6, Kamori Knight 3, Ashlyn Clifton 3.
Blocks: Knight 2, Naville 2, Olivia Allee 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 24.
Aces: Bree Martin 5, Riley Sawyer 2, Palmer 2, Clifton 1.
Digs: Martin 24, Caldwell 10, Sawyer 6, Palmer 4, Clifton 4, Owsley 4.
WARRIORS TOP RAMS
NEW ALBANY — Ella Baldwin had a double-double to lead Christian Academy to a 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14 victory over visiting Paoli on Tuesday night.
Baldwin tallied a team-high 19 kills and recorded 12 digs. Jolie Miles added 10 kills and six digs while Abby Vancampen registered 25 digs and Adeline Baldwin dished out 34 assists.
"Overall it was a pretty good night for us," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I am pleased with how well we served as a team. While we only had eight team aces, it was by far our best night hitting our zones and serving aggressively. We were able to keep them out of system most of the match. Throughout the match, we had several players have nice runs behind the service line for us. Offensively, Adeline Baldwin did a good job distributing the ball to our hitters. ... We were also able to work on a different rotation in the third set and see a couple girls in different positions. Even though we lost that set, we definitely saw some positives out of it and some things we can build on throughout the season."
CAI (3-1) plays at Corydon Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
CAI 3, PAOLI 1
Paoli 20 15 26 14
CAI 25 25 24 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 19, Jolie Miles 10, Karlyn Denny 5, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Chloe Wiseheart 2, Adeline Baldwin 2.
Blocks: Miles 2.
Assists: A. Baldwin 34, Wiseheart 2.
Aces: Wiseheart 3.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 25, E. Baldwin 12, Miles 6, Wiseheart 5, A. Baldwin 3, Denny 2, Hoagland 2.
PIRATES CLIP MUSTANGS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown swept visiting New Washington 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 on Tuesday night.
LADY CATS SWEEP BRAVES
MARENGO — North Harrison celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of visiting Borden on Tuesday.
