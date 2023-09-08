NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-11, 25-11, 27-25 sweep of New Washington in girls' volleyball action Friday.
Senior Karlyn Denny led the way for the Warriors with 18 assists while classmate Samantha Cox finished with five service aces. Additionally, Mya Chapman topped the team with 10 kills while Ella Peach dished out 15 assists and Kristen Abbott contributed 12 digs.
"It was a great night to get a win for our seniors," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "All three of them — Karlyn Denny, Haley Jones and Samantha Cox — had a heck of a match. Cox led the team with five aces and Denny paced the way with 18 assists. It was also wonderful to celebrate Jones, who is having a solid year after missing her entire junior campaign."
The Warriors (8-7) will host South Central at 7 p.m. Monday night. Meanwhile the Mustangs (3-12) will host Rising Sun on Wednesday night.
.
CAI DEF. NEW WASHINGTON 25-11, 25-11, 27-25
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 6 digs, 4 aces; Mya Chapman 1 dig, 10 kills; Samantha Cox 5 aces; Leah Stevens 2 digs; Kristen Abbott 12 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Avery Kerr 2 blocks assisted, 1 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills; Haley Jones 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 4 kills; Ella Peach 15 assists, 2 digs, 2 kills; Maycee Hoefler 1 blocks assisted, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 5 kills; Karlyn Denny 18 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.