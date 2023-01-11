GIRLS' WRESTLING: It's growing by 'leaps and bounds'

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.