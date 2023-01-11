GIRLS' WRESTLING: It's growing by 'leaps and bounds'

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Sierra Zamorano has seen the progression of girls’ wrestling during her high school career.
And it may be best exampled as the New Albany senior prepares for her fourth straight trip to the state finals.
“Oh my gosh. My freshman year I qualified (for state) at the same weight class and there were only six girls in it. Now I’m going into (state) and we’re seeing like hundreds more girls,” she said prior to practice Wednesday afternoon.
Zamorano is one of nearly 10 area girls who’ll compete in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling’s state tournament at Mooresville High School on Friday.
‘EMERGING’ SPORT
Girls’ wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and the Indiana High School Athletic Association has taken notice.
In early May it voted unanimously to add girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball to its new “Emerging Sports Process.”
The process, according to the IHSAA: “helps pave a way for those sports and participation to continue to grow with an eye toward eventually becoming a recognized sport and sponsorship of an official state tournament.”
Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck, who has had girls on his boys’ teams in the past and has been able to field a full squad this season, has been a big advocate for girls’ wrestling and was involved in a presentation on it made to the IHSAA.
“I haven’t got to have kids, so I’ve always imagined ‘What would my daughter, if I had one, do while I’m coaching all day?’” he said. “So I’ve just always had this picture of whoever my kid was they would be going to meets with me. It always kind of gave me that passion as I’ve wanted to have kids and wondered what that girl would be up to, if I had a daughter.
“And then a number of these girls I’ve had on the team are people’s younger sister. They would say to me, ‘Hey coach I want to try that.’”
That’s why telling the girls on his team about the IHSAA’s approval of the “emerging sport process” was so special for Struck.
“When I finally went to the IHSAA and presented it, afterward I FaceTimed the girls and I could see some of them crying, like, ‘Man, we’re going to be able to call this our own sport,’” Struck recalled. “That made me just want to make it happen all the more. Just like with anything else, everybody wants to be able to do what they want to do and if it’s positive in their life I am for it.
“We talk about all the things that wrestling builds, like that resilience to adversity and learning not to quit and learning how to treat others and how to be on your own with everybody staring at you and how can you handle that, why wouldn’t we want girls to have that same opportunity? Also, just the self-defense aspect and how to handle yourself in a situation, it’s almost more important for girls right now than it is for boys in a way.”
The Red Devils had the largest area team, with more than 10 on their roster, this season. However other schools, from Floyd Central and New Albany to Borden and New Washington, had female representation on the mat.
“Girls’ wrestling is growing by leaps and bounds, our girls love it,” Struck said. “I’d say that our guys would even say our girls are some of our best teammates as far as doing what’s asked of them, working hard and being on time.”
Jeff will send five — freshman Aubrey Cummings (at 126 pounds), juniors Jo Eimes (106), Sian Rogers (132) and Janelle Jones (185) and senior Chrissy True (250) — to the state tourney. Jones and True are ranked fifth in the state in their respective weight classes while Rogers is seventh.
“It’s always been fun for me. It’s been my getaway from other things. It’s a place where I feel comfortable,” Jones, who took third-place in her weight class at last Friday’s Franklin Regional, said recently. “I love the community, all the girls are really nice. It just makes wrestling even better.”
GETTING STARTED
Girls often have varying stories of how, when and why they began wrestling.
Silver Creek freshman Ava Allen played football when she was younger. Then, one day she was sitting in school when she heard an announcement about girls’ wrestling.
“I was like, ‘I want to do that.’ So I did,” she recalled earlier this week. “When it first started there was not that many girls. It was always just me, the only girl on the team. Now it’s getting bigger and bigger and there’s more and more girls wrestling.”
Four years later, Allen is coming off a regional championship (at 152) and is about to make her first trip to the state tournament. A state champion as an eighth-grader, Allen went 3-0 in the regional. She won her first match by an 8-1 decision, her semifinal with a 2-1 triumph and in the final she triumphed by a 2-minute, 38-second pin.
“I went in there and I was ready. There was a lot of good competition and I had fun, and winning just made my whole day,” she said.
Allen hopes to have another fun experience Friday.
“(My goal is to) win state,” she said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Winning a title is also the goal of Zamorano, who is ranked second in the state at 170 and finished third in her weight class last year. She’s coming off a very impressive performance in the regional, where she won all three of her matches in pins.
“I didn’t get scored on, but it was just about drilling my moves and preparing me for what’s coming this weekend,” she said.
Zamorano admits she was “really shy” when she first started wrestling as a freshman. Now, though, she is one of the most vocal members of the Bulldogs’ coed team, according to coach Randy Lynch.
Zamorano used to play soccer and tennis, but for the last year she has focused solely on wrestling. She said she would like to wrestle at the college level, if it works out.
“I’m really hoping to, but I’m a nerd first,” she said. “I’m a National Merit semifinalist right now and I’m hoping to get the scholarship.”
If the school she eventually attends doesn’t have a wrestling program, Zamorano hopes to get involved in the sport at the club level, but if that’s not possible she’d consider taking up boxing or a martial art.
“I think there’s a unique bond that fighters have, it’s something different and I want to stick with that,” Zamorano said.
But she wants to stick with wrestling as long as she can.
“I’m excited to see it grow more,” Zamorano said.