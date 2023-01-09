GIRLS' WRESTLING: Runner-up Red Devils send five to state

FRANKLIN — Led by five state qualifiers, Jeffersonville finished second in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Southeast Regional on Friday at Franklin.
The host Grizzly Cubs won the title in the 39-team event with 130 points — eight more than the runner-up Red Devils. Northview (121), Mooresville (104) and Terre Haute North (97) rounded out the top five in the 39-team event. Additionally, New Albany was 17th (37), Silver Creek 22nd (22) and Borden 29th (15).
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for this Friday’s state finals at Mooresville.
Jeff was led by Chrissy True, one of three area weight-class champions. She won all four of her matches in the heavyweight division with pins. True captured her first in 1 minute, 32 seconds, her second in 19 seconds, her third in 49 seconds and her fourth — and the final over Monrovia’s Portia Weaver — in 1:35.
Also for the Red Devils, Sian Rogers was runner-up at 132 while Janelle Jones (185) and Aubrey Cummings (126) each took third in their respective weight class while Jo Eimes finished fourth at 106.
Silver Creek’s Ava Allen took the title at 152. She won her first match by an 8-1 decision, her semifinal with a 2-1 triumph and in the final she pinned Monrovia’s Josie Hause in 2:38.
New Albany’s Sierra Zamorano was the champion at 170. She won all three of her matches with pins. The first in 1:11, the semifinal in 4:53 and the final in 3:24.
New Washington’s Elizabeth Eaglin took third at 170 to also earn a trip to the state finals.
Borden’s MacKenzie Weatherford went 3-2 on the day to place fifth in her weight class.
IHSGW SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Friday at Franklin H.S.
Team scores: 1. Franklin 130, 2. Jeffersonville 122, 3. Northview 121, 4. Mooresville 104, 5. Terre Haute North 97, 6. Ben Davis 95, 7. Mt. Vernon 82, 8. Indian Creek 80.5, 9. Terre Haute South 63, 10. Madison 60. Others: 17. New Albany 37, 22. Silver Creek 22, 29. Borden 15.
98 pounds — 1. Avalee Reynolds (Franklin), 2. Paige Whitaker (Mooresville), 3. Katelyn Holmes (Edgewood).
106 — Final: Makenzie Smith (Heritage Hills) pinned Elizabeth Dowty (Indian Creek) in 1:48; 3rd: AnnMarie Shuler (Seymour) pinned Jo Eimes (Jeff) in 2:03.
113 — Final: Tola Aluko (BD) pinned Ayla Stevenson (Franklin) in 0:49; 3rd: Jaden Collier (Castle) pinned Rachel Ramirez (Sullivan) in 2:38.
120A — Final: Sophia Buechner (TH North) pinned Madison Whitted (Mooresville) in 0:36; 3rd: Kimberly Martinez (BD) pinned Rebecca Snider (Southridge) in 2:44.
120B — Final: Karla Marmolejo (Decatur Central) pinned Madison Dolkey (North Knox) in 5:54; 3rd: Olivia Slaughter (Northview) pinned Brianna Vicars (TH South) in 3:58.
126 — Final: Hannah Seitzinger (IC) pinned Gelissa Reginald (Northview) in 0:49; 3rd: Aubrey Cummings (Jeff) d. Annapaola Arena (Franklin) 8-6 in OT.
132 — Final: Phoebe Dowty (IC) pinned Sian Rogers (Jeff) in 1:13; 3rd: Alivia Crane (Bedford NL) pinned Arrabella Fortino (Columbus North) in 2:05.
138 — Final: Kaylee Miles (TH South) pinned Kayleigh Medley (TH North) in 3:31; 3rd: Lilly Breedlove (Col. North) pinned Samantha Biel (BNL) in 2:23.
145 — Final: Ally Zuckschwerdt (Madison) d. Jazlinn Diaz-Avalon (Franklin) 8-0 by majority decision; 3rd: Somto Michael-Igbo (BD) pinned Madalyn McCarty (MtV) in 0:28.
152 — Final: Ava Allen (Silver Creek) pinned Josie Hause (Monrovia) in 2:38; 3rd: Melissa Barradas (BD) pinned Maylie Skinner (Madison) in 2:38.
160 — Final: Sadie Osburn (TH North) pinned Emily Eacret (Franklin) in 0:35; 3rd: Sierra Patton (Plainfield) pinned Jasmine Mireless (Madison) in 0:27.
170 — Final: Sierra Zamorano (NA) pinned Alexandria Brown (Northview) in 3:24; 3rd: Elizabeth Eaglin (New Wash) pinned Trista Powers (TH South) in 1:57.
182 — Final: Hannah West (MtV) pinned Mercedes Tellechea (Northview) in 1:20; 3rd: Mady Law (Mooresville) pinned Jillian Higginson (MtV) in 0:28.
195 — Final: Varzidy Batchelor (Northview) d. Jaiah O’Neal (Brownsburg) 7-4; 3rd: Janelle Jones (Jeff) pinned Harlie Winningham (Jennings Co) in 0:49.
250 — Final: Chrissy True (Jeff) pinned Portia Weaver (Monrovia) in 1:35; 3rd: Becca Leitzman (Mooresville) pinned Bresa Coan (Jennings Co) in 1:48.