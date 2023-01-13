MOORESVILLE — Chrissy True won her second state championship, while Ava Allen captured her first Friday.
The Jeffersonville senior and the Silver Creek freshman were two of the weight-class champions at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Tournament at Mooresville.
True, who also won a state title her freshman year, pinned Attica’s Aubrey Bartkowiak in 5 minutes, 17 seconds in the 250-pound final.
Allen, who won a state championship as an eighth-grader, pinned Ben Davis’ Melissa Barradas in 5:58 in the 152-pound championship.
New Albany’s Sierra Zamorano finished second at 170. Penn’s Kenzie Konanz pinned Zamorano in 3:13 in the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.