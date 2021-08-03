GOLF: Covered Bridge hosting pro tour event

SELLERSBURG — Professional men’s golf is coming to Sellersburg next week.
The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club, a Forme Tour event, will take place next Monday through Friday at Covered Bridge.
The Forme Tour was created by the PGA Tour this year in response to COVID-19 related restrictions on travel between the United States and Canada in order to provide competition for non-Canadian PGA Tour Canada members.
“It’s an eight-event tour in the midwest and upper east (that was created) for them to play in events and still be able to qualify for their exemption, or tour card, into the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Kevin Grantz, the general manager and head pro at Covered Bridge.
The Zoeller Classic will be the fifth stop on the tour’s schedule this year.
“The PGA Tour called us and asked us if we’d be interested in hosting an event, so of course we said yes,” Grantz said.
This will be the first professional tour event at Covered Bridge. The Fuzzy Zoeller/Clyde Johnston-designed 18-hole course formerly hosted the Wolf Challenge, an event that brought some of pro golf‘s biggest stars, as well as celebrities, to one of the two golf courses Zoeller owns in Clark County for 16 years.
Qualifying rounds will be played Thursday and Friday at Zoeller’s other course, Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Practice rounds will be played Monday at Covered Bridge with first-round play getting underway Tuesday. The field of 156 will be cut to 60, plus ties, for the final two rounds, which will be played Thursday and Friday.
Last week’s Forme event, the Birck Boilermaker Classic, was held at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette. Turk Pettit, a former college player at the University of Arizona, shot a 15-under-par 273 to win that event and claim the first-place $20,000 check.
The top five point-scorers at the end of the year earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for next year.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. Those who are in the Top 25 of the money list at the end of the year are given PGA Tour memberships for the following year.
Because of Zoeller Classic qualifying, Champions Pointe will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday. Covered Bridge, as well as its driving range, will be closed next Monday through Friday afternoon next week.
Covered Bridge is in need of volunteers to help with the Zoeller Classic. It specifically needs official scorers and spotters. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Michelle Huber at michelle@fuz.com.