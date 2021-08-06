Kostick, Conyers

Henryville residents Dr. Jill Kostick and David Ellis Conyers helped Team USA defeat Ireland in the International King’s Cup, which wrapped up Friday at Glasson Golf Club in Ireland.

A Henryville couple has helped the United States to victory in an international event.

Team USA, which included Henryville residents David Ellis Conyers and Dr. Jill Kostick, outscored Ireland 619-533 to capture the International King’s Cup. The three-day competition wrapped up Friday at Glasson Golf Club in Ireland.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates. I also couldn’t be prouder of our Irish counterparts!” Conyers wrote on Facebook. “The spirit of the competition was exactly as it’s named for, The King, Arnold Palmer.”

Playing in the C Flight of the Open division, Kostick and Conyers won their first match, played in the best-ball format, 20-16 Wednesday. On Thursday, the father-son tandem of Edmund Ryan and John Ryan defeated Conyers and Kostick 22-14 in modified alternate shot. In Friday’s singles matches, Kostick outlasted John Ryan 2 & 1 while Edmund Ryan topped Conyers 6 & 4.

