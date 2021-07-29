SELLERSBURG — A local couple’s shared love of golf is taking them to Ireland to represent the United States next week.
Henryville residents David Ellis Conyers and Dr. Jill Kostick will play for Team USA in the International King’s Cup, which will take place at Glasson Golf Club in Ireland. The couple leave Saturday.
“The biggest thing for me is not the fact, ‘Oh, I get to go to Ireland.’ The biggest factor to me is I get to represent Team USA,” Conyers, 54, said Thursday afternoon before he and Kostick played in an event at Covered Bridge Golf Club. “I never, ever, in my wildest dreams thought I would be on a national team.”
“I am thrilled beyond words. I can’t even describe how excited and thrilled I am,” added Kostick, 59.
It will be a historic appearance by Kostick, who will be the first woman to compete in the event that was previously called a “two-man competition.”
“For me to be the first female ever, it’s just like, ‘Wow!’” Kostick, who is a physician at Ascension St. Vincent in Salem, said with a smile.
The International King’s Cup is a team match-play competition that’s contested every year between an Irish national team and an American national team. The King’s Cup is played in honor of Arnold Palmer, whose “honesty, integrity, sportsmanship and commitment to excellence represent the ideals for which the game of golf is known,” according to its website.
In 2019 the King’s Cup was played in the U.S., for the first time, at one of Palmer’s courses — Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Conyers and Kostrick qualified for the King’s Cup in 2019 and were supposed to compete in the event last year before COVID-19 hit. It was rescheduled to May of this year before it was postponed, once again by COVID, to next week.
“We didn’t know if it was ever going to happen, but Ireland finally opened up and we’re going to go compete,” Kostick said.
Kostick and Conyers are two of 16 members of Team USA. Eight will play among four flights in the Open division while eight more will participate in the four flights in the Senior division. The couple will represent the U.S. in the C Flight of the Open division.
“Especially it being in an Olympic year, we kind of are really feeling that vibe,” Conyers said.
Conyers and Kostick were late-comers to golf.
Conyers said he didn’t start playing seriously until he was “24 or 25” after he got out of the Air Force. Kostick, meanwhile, was even later.
“I never really played until my late 40s,” she said.
The couple met — surprise — playing golf, at Wildcat Creek Golf Course in their hometown of Kokomo about 10 years ago. However, they didn’t connect romantically until four or five years ago.
They began playing in tournaments together.
“The first time I went out to play in a competition I scored 122,” Kostick said. “So I took lessons for a couple years and I have improved, dramatically, and have gotten up in flights. I really have done well. I feel like I’m going to get better. That’s my mindset.”
Kostick, who Conyers said is around an 18 handicap player, had a recent 13-month period in which she recorded four holes in one.
“The thing about it is with me and Jill, we both love golf with a passion,” said Conyers, who is an 11-handicap. “I don’t know of anybody that I’ve ever played with as a teammate who’s been so competitive. She is as competitive as they come. There’s no quit in her. If you’ve got a teammate, that’s what you want. You’d play with them any day of the week. From the first time we had a two-man event that we played, we got second.
“I played with her at home, but when I played with her in an event I was like, ‘Who is that?’ Because this thing goes off right here [snapping his fingers next to his head] and she becomes this bulldog. I thought, I dig it, because that’s how I am.”
“David and I, we love playing competition golf and we love playing as a partnership together,” Kostick added. “We really do well.”
The couple won a regional qualifier in Maryland in 2019 before capturing the national championship at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“To even qualify for nationals, we were so excited,” Kostick said.
The couple, who live on the course at Champions Pointe Golf Club, will play practice rounds Sunday and Monday in Ireland before the three-day competition begins Tuesday. In those three days they’ll play three different formats — best ball, modified alternate shot and singles matches.
“We’re playing against two Irish guys of the same skill level as us. They both have the same last name, I know this much so far. So they’re either brothers, or it could be a father and son, I don’t know,” Conyers said.
“We’ve got some Kentucky bourbon we’re bringing, so hopefully we’ll make friends,” Kostick added.
Regardless of how they do, Conyers and Kostick will be something they love to do, together.
“All our time, effort and energy is in golf,” Kostick said. “There’s no place we’d rather be. There’s nothing we’d rather be doing.”
