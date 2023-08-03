HENRYVILLE — Ted Chittum recently did something that not a lot of golfers do in their lifetime — he shot his age.
The 70-year-old Henryville resident carded a 2-under-par 70 at Champions Pointe Golf Club last Friday.
“It was just one of those things where it just all came together for me,” Chittum said.
Playing in a threesome with David Conyers and Scott Ashley, Chittum started his round with a birdie on the par-4 first hole.
“That hole is easy for me, it seems like,” he said. “But then I turned right around and bogeyed the second one.”
Then on the third hole, “I darn-near hit the ball out of bounds,” he said.
The golf gods, however, were smiling on Chittum.
“I caught a break,” he said. “I went from almost hitting it out of bounds to birdieing the hole.
“Then after that I just kind of settled down. The ball was going in and I was seeing my line well.”
Chittum parred No. 4, before birdieing No. 5. He then parred Nos. 6 and 7 before birdieing eight, then parring nine.
“I made a great par on nine, I got it up and down,” he said.
That helped Chittum finish the front side with a 3-under 33 — 10 shots better than his playing partners.
“On the 10th (tee) I thought, ‘Let’s just keep this together and see how far we can take it,’” he recalled. “I could feel myself, internally, tightening up. But I just kept talking to myself and telling myself, ‘One shot at a time, you can do this.’”
Chittum parred the first six holes of the back nine before bogeying the par-5 16th.
“Then I thought, ‘If you can’t par 17 and 18, you have no excuse,’” he recalled. “So that kind of put the fire in me a little bit again and I got it done.”
Chittum finished par, par to close out his 2-under-par round.
“It wasn’t until afterwards that Scott, as I was bending over to pick the ball out of the hole on the 18th, he goes, ‘What did you just do?’” he recalled. “They knew it was a potential, but they did a good job of not talking about it.
“And I was lucky enough I didn’t get in my way. Which a lot of times, if you’ve played for a long time, you get in your own way a lot of times.”
Chittum, who grew up in Peru (Indiana, not the country), has been playing golf for quite a while.
“My first club was wood-shafted,” he said. “I got it out of an old garage sale. Then my uncle started playing when I was probably about 12. My dad didn’t play, so it was hard to convince my parents that that’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to play.
“So when I got older that was a birthday gift, they would give me a membership to the muni(cipal course). I would ride my bike, with my golf clubs, to the golf course and play. I just loved it from the get-go.”
He even worked the sport into his future career in education. Chittum was a teacher and administrator and also coached golf at Argos High School in the northern part of the state.
“We were just a little country school, but I was blessed; I had some great kids,” he said. “We were second in the sectional once and had an All-Stater.”
Meanwhile Chittum continued grinding away, in spite of some injuries, on the course.
“I’ve had several knee operations,” he said. “The rehab has always been to get myself ready for golf.
“I can remember when I had a knee replaced in the (19)90s. It was in November and I asked the orthopedic guy, I said, ‘Will I be able to go on my golf trip in April?’ and he said, ‘Well, your knee will be healed. You just have to do the rehab.’ I said, ‘You fix the knee, I’ll do the rehab.’”
All the while, Chittum had an eye on the future and one day shooting his age.
“I thought if I could live to be 70 and keep my body together — I’ve had some orthopedic issues — that was always going to be a goal of mine,” he said. “I plan my winter (around it). I go to the Y(MCA) and workout and stuff like that. What drives me is that damn game, and to keep myself out of the nursing home. That game drives me, it always has.”
Two years ago, Chittum and Jan, his wife of 50 years, built a house near the fifth hole of Champions Pointe. He estimates he plays two or three days a week at Champions and Covered Bridge.
“I think maybe consistency (is my strength),” Chittum said. “I’m longer than these young bucks, but they’re not very long.”
“He doesn’t do anything bad,” Conyers said. “His short game is probably his strongest out of everything. But there’s no weaknesses. His short game is absolutely solid.”
What’s next for Chittum? More of the same.
“Keep shooting 70,” he said with a smile. “You want to have a goal.
“I may never do it again, but …. I think I can do it again, if all things fall into place and all that kind of stuff. That ball could’ve been out of bounds on (No.) 2, but it wasn’t. So that’s going to be my goal now, for as long as I go.”
