GOLF: Rebuilding in process at Elk Run

JEFFERSONVILLE — Ten months after a lightning strike caused a fire that destroyed the clubhouse at Elk Run Golf Club, plans are moving forward on its rebuild.
The club recently released artist renderings from TEG Architects of the proposed new-and-improved building.
“We’ve sent the plans to the state and we’re waiting on their approval so we can start construction,” Matt Kirchgessner, the Director of Golf/Owner of Elk Run, said. “We were going to start construction, we were looking at January, but in December my family had a tragedy so that, obviously, put everything on hold. ... But we’re getting back on track and getting it going now.”
Kirchgessner and his wife, Lauren, suffered a horrendous tragedy when their children, Addie and Baylor, were hit and killed by a vehicle while playing miniature golf at a fun park in Panama City Beach, Fla. in December.
“We wanted to get those renderings out because we did have a lot of questions on kind of where we were and what was going on, so we thought it was important to get that out,” Kirchgessner, a 1998 New Albany High School graduate, said. “Also, hopefully people understand that more important things in life happened that kind of pushed things back. I wish it wasn’t that way, but it is.”
Several steel beams, some bent from the heat of the fire, along with a small bit of white fence railing remains from the top floor of the clubhouse that burned on June 23, 2000.
“That’s why you have insurance,” said Kirchgessner, who owns the club along with his father, Wayne, and friend, Jim Bradshaw.
Kirchgessner said the new clubhouse will keep the same “footprint” of the old building, although there could be a few changes.
“We did have a (swimming) pool, but we don’t know what we’re going to do with the pool going forward so it’s kind of to-be-determined,” he said.
In the meantime, while the clubhouse is running out of a temporary trailer adjacent to the former one, business is going well on the golf course.
“Golf’s been going great — we’ve been super-busy, one of the best years that we’ve had. Last year was great, this year’s off to a great start,” Kirchgessner said. “We’re just getting this going, making due with what we have right now, making the best of it.”
As are the golfers. On a recent afternoon, Austin Doughty was enjoying his first round on the course.
“I’m looking for a new local course to try out, so I figured this would be close to my house and I wanted to come check it out,” said the 29-year-old Doughty, who will soon be moving from Louisville to the Jeffersonville area.
While there is no current timeline for when construction on the new clubhouse will begin, Kirchgessner is hoping for sooner rather than later.
”There’s not any exact set time right now,” he said. “We’re looking at probably maybe late fall, or early winter, something like that. It just depends on exactly when we can get started. Right now we’re at the state’s mercy on when they approve the plans. Hopefully, that doesn’t take long and we can get rolling here some time in May.
“We’re excited to get going and as we have more details we’ll get them out and release them out to everybody, keep everybody informed of what’s going on.”