NEW ALBANY — Former New Albany High School star Isaac Hibbard has been selected for the USA Division III Men's Basketball Team for its upcoming Brazil tour.
Hibbard averaged 12.1 points per game during his 2019-2020 junior season at Hanover College, which included a season-high 23 point effort against Mt. St. Joseph. He didn't play during the abbreviated 2020-21 Hanover season, but plans to return for the 2021-22 campaign.
Hibbard is seventh on New Albany's all-time scoring list, as he amassed 1,149 points between 2014 and 2017.
Hibbard is one of eight players on the men's team, which will be coached by David Golembiowski of SUNY Poly.
Ron Smith, director of USA Sports Tours and Events, announced the men's and women's rosters for the D-III Brazil tour in a news release.
“This is an outstanding group of basketball players that come from eight different states and 13 different colleges and universities from across the United States,” Smith said. “We feel that we have some of the best of the best representing several regions of the country.”
The men's and women's teams will start the tour with an orientation in Orlando, Florida on Monday. The teams will then head to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the tour, which lasts through July 21.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Soracaba, the eighth largest city in the state of Sao Paulo.
The remaining tour games will be played in Rio de Janeiro, with the men's first game there slated for July 17 against Flamengo Clube.
Team members will also have an opportunity to visit historic sites and learn about Brazilian life while on tour.
“These players have been high achievers both on the court and in the classroom,” Smith said. “They represent everything good that the NCAA Division III institutions have to offer.”
