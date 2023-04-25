Casey Kaelin (Providence): The boys’ basketball standout announced his college decision Monday.
“First off, I thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level,” he wrote in a message posted on his Twitter page. “Second, I would like to thank my family for all they have done in making me the man that I am today and helping me throughout my basketball journey. I would also like to thank all of my coaches for always pushing me to become better and for helping me during my recruitment process. Lastly, I want to thank all of my teammates and friends for the memories these past four years. With that being said, I have decided to further my education and continue my basketball career at DePauw University! Go Tigers!”
The 6-foot-3 wing, who missed most of the first half of the season after injuring his hand and wrist in the opener, averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game for the Pioneers.
