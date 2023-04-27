EmilyCook.jpg

Floyd Central senior Emily Cook recently committed to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.

 Photo courtesy Emily Cook’s Twitter page

The Floyd Central senior multi-sport athlete recently decided her college future. “I’m so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play indoor and beach volleyball at Spring Hill College. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who has supported me along the way. Can’t wait for the next 4!” Cook wrote on her Twitter page March 15. Cook, a setter/defensive specialist, helped the Highlanders to sectional and regional titles this past season while ranking third on the team in assists (51), fifth in digs (133) and seventh in service aces (12). Cook is also a standout on the track & field team.

