Addison Makun, a rising junior at Silver Creek, and her club team (KIVA) won the 16 Open division at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships on Thursday.

Addison Makun (Silver Creek): The Silver Creek rising junior, a volleyball standout, has had a big week. It started with her commitment to the University of Louisville on Sunday and continued in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Makun and her club team (KIVA) won the 16 Open division at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships. Makun and her Adidas KIVA 16 Red squad outlasted MiElite 16 Mizuno of Michigan 25-23, 25-16 to take the title.

