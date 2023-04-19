Cheyenne Palmer 3

New Albany senior Cheyenne Palmer hit a trio of home runs in the Bulldogs’ 10-5 victory over visiting Charlestown on Monday evening at Mt. Tabor.

 Photo from Twitter

