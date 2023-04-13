ColinDavenport.jpg (copy)

Charlestown’s Colin Davenport competes in the shot put during the 2022 Daniel Faulkner Relays. The senior should be one of the area’s top throwers this spring.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The Charlestown senior won the shot put — improving his school-record to 50-feet, 8-inches — in last Friday night’s Stargazer Invitational at Corydon Central.

