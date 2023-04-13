The Charlestown senior won the shot put — improving his school-record to 50-feet, 8-inches — in last Friday night’s Stargazer Invitational at Corydon Central.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect from 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.