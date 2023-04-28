The Jeffersonville senior boys’ soccer player has committed to Franklin College. Krabbe, a defender, played in all 16 matches for the Red Devils this past season.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: Donovan Krabbe
