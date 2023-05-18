The junior track & field athlete tied for the boys’ MVP in last week’s SAC Championships. Ray won the 110-meter hurdles (18.33 seconds) while placing second in the pole vault, the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay. Ray and the Braves will compete in today’s Floyd Central Sectional.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: J.T. Ray (Borden)
