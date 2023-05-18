J.T. Ray

Borden junior J.T. Ray was the co-MVP of the Southern Athletic Conference Championships last week at Borden.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The junior track & field athlete tied for the boys’ MVP in last week’s SAC Championships. Ray won the 110-meter hurdles (18.33 seconds) while placing second in the pole vault, the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay. Ray and the Braves will compete in today’s Floyd Central Sectional.

