The Charlestown senior track & field standout won a trio of events to earn boys’ MVP honors for the second straight year at the North Harrison Invitational last Friday night. Ottersbach was victorious in the 110-meter hurdles (15.92 seconds), the high jump (6-feet, 1-inch) and the long jump (20-10) to lead the Pirates to a fourth-place finish.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: Jake Ottersbach
