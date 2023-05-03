The Charlestown junior girls’ track & field standout won a pair of events in the North Harrison Invitational last Friday night. Holbrook was victorious in the 200-meter dash (26.14 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.92) while also claiming second in the 100.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: Jayda Holbrook
