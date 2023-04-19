MaciKaitlyn2.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central junior Kaitlyn Stewart finished 27th at the IHSAA State Finals in October. It was her second straight Top 30 finish at the state meet. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The Floyd Central junior track standout placed ninth (in 5:04.30) in the girls’ Miracle Mile at Franklin Central’s Flashes Showcase last Friday night.

