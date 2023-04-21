KristynGreenwell.jpg

New Washington freshman Kristyn Greenwell won girls’ MVP honors at the Southern Athletic Conference Championships, which concluded Thursday at Borden. Greenwell won the 100- and 200-meter dashes Tuesday before taking second in the long jump and tying for second in the high jump Thursday.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The New Washington sophomore track and field standout had a pair of big meets for the Mustangs last week. First, she won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while also placing second in the high jump (with a new personal-best), in a three-way meet against Trinity Lutheran and Clarksville. Then in Borden’s Sam Sumner Invitational last Saturday, Greenwell finished first in the long jump, second in the 200, third in the 100 and fourth in the high jump to lead the was for New Wash. She finished second overall in scoring in the meet.

