Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&