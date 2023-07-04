The Jeffersonville rising senior, a standout on the baseball team, made his college commitment Friday.
“I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Middle Tennessee State University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Bingham wrote on his Twitter page. “I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches, and teammates for making this opportunity possible.”
Bingham, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound right-handed pitcher, went 4-3 on the mound this past season. He posted a 1.37 earned-run average while recording a team-high 66 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.