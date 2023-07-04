5-27-23_NewAlbany_4A-Sectional_Semi_BB_51816_.jpg

Jeffersonville junior Logan Bingham fires a pitch to the plate during the Red Devils’ 4-3 victory over Seymour in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional semifinals on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

The Jeffersonville rising senior, a standout on the baseball team, made his college commitment Friday.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Middle Tennessee State University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Bingham wrote on his Twitter page. “I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches, and teammates for making this opportunity possible.”

Bingham, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound right-handed pitcher, went 4-3 on the mound this past season. He posted a 1.37 earned-run average while recording a team-high 66 strikeouts.

