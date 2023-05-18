The senior track & field athlete tied for the boys’ MVP, while helping the Hornets to the team title, in last week’s Southern Athletic Conference Championships. Dukes won the high jump (clearing 5-feet, 10-inches) and was second in the long jump, the 200-meter dash and in the 400 relay. Dukes and the Hornets will compete in today’s Jeffersonville Sectional.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: Maven Dukes (Henryville)
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after 15 rounds fired at Jeffersonville apartment complex
- Floyd County Fair offers free rides, entertainment this year
- Charlestown receives bid for teen hangout area
- Former Clark County Clerk candidate arrested
- Business is booming in downtown Clarksville
- Jeff police make arrests in three crimes: car theft, two shootings
- Landlords register with Clarksville's rental inspection program
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Floyd falls in epic final
- Greater Clark school board members receive awards
- GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP: Floyd wins 13th straight sectional title
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.