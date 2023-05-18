Maven Dukes

Henryville senior Maven Dukes won co-MVP honors, while helping the Hornets to the team title, in last week’s Southern Athletic Conference Championships at Borden.

 Photos by Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The senior track & field athlete tied for the boys’ MVP, while helping the Hornets to the team title, in last week’s Southern Athletic Conference Championships. Dukes won the high jump (clearing 5-feet, 10-inches) and was second in the long jump, the 200-meter dash and in the 400 relay. Dukes and the Hornets will compete in today’s Jeffersonville Sectional.

Trending Video