Paige Giovenco will compete against some of the top junior golfers in the nation over the next few days.
The Floyd Central junior is slated to tee off at 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday in the Junior PGA Championships in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The 47th edition of the event will feature 312 players — 156 boys and 156 girls — in a four-day, 72-hole, stroke-play event that will be played concurrently on the club’s Arlington and Park courses.
The top 60 boys and girls will advance to Wednesday’s third round with half of those qualifying for Thursday’s final round.
Giovenco finished 15th at the IHSAA State Finals last year.
