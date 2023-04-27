Will Lovings-Watts commits to NIU

 Photo courtesy Will Lovings-Watts Twitter page

The former boys’ basketball standout at Jeffersonville, who is spending this year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, signed with Northern Illinois University earlier this week. The Huskies went 13-19, including 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference, this past season.

