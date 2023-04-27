The former boys’ basketball standout at Jeffersonville, who is spending this year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, signed with Northern Illinois University earlier this week. The Huskies went 13-19, including 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference, this past season.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE WATCH: Will Lovings-Watts
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany Frisch's Big Boy location closes
- Mexican restaurant serves authentic cuisine in New Albany
- Enchanted Kids brings play space for children at Green Tree Mall
- New Albany Farmer's Market kicks off summer season Saturday
- Indiana lawmakers suggest likely revival of 'obscene and harmful' library materials ban
- IUS honors seven alumni with Awards of Excellence and Distinguished Alumni Award
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Pioneers down Dragons in slugfest
- Indiana school officials push back on CTE grant elimination in budget plan
- Charlestown welcomes new ice cream and coffee shop
- Clark County officials lay out plans, road closures for Thunder Over Louisville
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.