HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Big inning propels Bulldogs past Pioneers

NEW ALBANY — New Albany showed why its ranking is well-deserved Thursday.
In its annual battle with rival Providence the Class 4A No. 10 Bulldogs triumphed 10-3 at Mt. Tabor Field.
An eight-run third inning fueled New Albany (16-3) to its ninth straight victory. The big blast in that frame was a double off the fence in deep centerfield by junior Andrew Clements. It was one of four hits in the inning by the Bulldogs, and scored Tucker Biven to break a 2-2 tie.
“We’re swinging good right now,” said Clements, who had three hits in the game. “I was looking to get ahead in the count a lot, and hit a fast ball. If I can just hit the ball to center, I’ll be in good shape.”
Landon Caswell followed with a single to score Clements for a 4-2 lead. That’s when Providence starter Cody Jackson (4-1) was relieved by left-hander Noah Crone. A wild pitch then allowed James Gill to score before a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Meyer plated Liam McCauley.
The Bulldogs’ offensive onslaught continued.
Landon Tiesing singled home a run, as did Kaden Elliott, who was batting for the second time in the inning. Biven then doubled in a run before Clements followed with his second hit — and RBI — of the inning.
“It’s a lot of fun to compete against these guys that I have grown up playing with,” said Tiesing, who was the game’s winning pitcher. “We’re hot. So I’m confident we can beat any team right now.”
After New Albany scored twice in the bottom of the second, the Pioneers tied it up in the top of the third with a pair of unearned runs.
Providence senior Eli Watson lifted a fly ball to left field that Caswell had in his glove for the third out, before it squirted free. Jake Rodski and Casey Kaelin followed with run-scoring singles to knot it up.
Tiesling (6-0) was solid on the mound, striking out six and walking one over five innings.
“I just tried to hit my spots,” he said. “I know a lot of their guys, and their tendencies, I was just going with the gameplan — set them up with the fastball, then maybe the curveball.”
“He did exactly what we wanted,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre added of Tiesing. “His breaking ball gets better as the season goes along. He sets up his fastball with his breaking ball. Usually you do it opposite.”
The Bulldogs finished with nine hits, including three for extra bases.
“We had some hard-hit balls (in the third) and some bloopers. When you have a big inning like that you get some of those falling in. It happened so fast too,” McIntyre said. “We had an eight-run inning at Butler (on Wednesday). We’ve gotten off to some pretty good starts early in the game, in the second and third innings.”
The Pioneers finished with six hits and a pair of errors.
“When you play a good quality team like this, the margins are small. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes tonight, but we made a couple. When we made those mistakes they made us pay for it,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said. “If we want to compete with teams like that we’re going to have to clean those up.
“Tonight we just weren’t good enough. We didn’t attack the fastball like we should.
Providence (11-7) is next slated to visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Pioneers, however, may play before that. They’re trying to reschedule their game at Floyd Central, which was rained out earlier this week, for Saturday.
New Albany, meanwhile, is slated to visit North Bullitt (Ky.) at 4 p.m. Saturday before hosting Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
.
NEW ALBANY 10, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 002 010 0 — 3 6 2
New Albany 028 000 X — 10 9 1
W — Landon Tiesling (6-0). L — Cody Jackson (4-1). 2B — Tiesling (NA), Andrew Clements (NA), Liam McCauley (NA). Records — Providence 11-7, New Albany 16-3.