HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Biven, Bulldogs outduel Decker, Dragons

SELLERSBURG — It had a postseason feel to it — a matchup of two of the top pitchers in Southern Indiana.
Tucker Biven and New Albany outdueled Dominic Decker and Silver Creek for a 2-0 triumph Tuesday evening.
The win ended the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons’ 16-game winning streak in what is scheduled to be their final game at Gary Smith Memorial Park.
Biven (5-2) allowed only three hits — two of which were in the infield — while walking two and striking out 11 in his complete-game shutout. At times he was over-powering with his slider.
“My slider was probably the best I’ve had,” said the senior right-hander, who who has committed to The University of Louisville but could be a Major League Baseball draftee. “That’s my favorite pitch, and it was on. I had a little trouble locating my fastball, but I was pretty dominate tonight.”
New Albany (18-7), fresh off winning the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament last week, scored the only run it would need in the top of the fourth inning when Garrett Jones hit a high, towering home run into the bus compound behind the right-field fence.
“I was looking fastball and he left it up,” the left-handed hitting Jones said of his first homer. “I just squared it up and it went over the fence. I wasn’t expecting us to score a lot of runs, so we had to play good defensively.
Biven said pitching with the lead, even though it was only one run, was comforting.
“Coach (Chris) McIntyre said before the game it would be a good game, a ‘sectional-type atmosphere.’ I loved pitching with a lead,” Biven said. “It gave me a lot of confidence.”
Silver Creek (22-6) threatened to score the game’s first run in the second.
Jace Burton walked and Bailey Hale singled between first and second to advance Burton to third. A short time later, Tyler Bach hit a ground ball to Biven. Burton broke for home on contact, but Biven tagged him after a brief run down. The Bulldogs’ ace then struck out the next two hitters.
“What I told them after the game was, ‘You have to take advantage when you have an opportunity,’” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “Against somebody like Tuck, when you get a chance you have to find a way to score in those situations. It was good to see that kind of velocity and that kind of pitcher during the season. Hopefully it helps prepare us for the postseason.”
Biven retired eight of the next nine he faced. A walk to Decker was erased on a double play ground ball to Cody Hartlage, who made a nifty pick-up, tagged second and threw to first.
In the fifth Preston Burton bunted for an infield hit, but Biven struck out the next two.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Landon Tiesing walked, then moved to third following an errant throw off a bunt by Jones. Tiesing came home a short time later when Biven beat out the Dragons’ double-play attempt on a ground ball.
Creek threatened with two outs in the sixth when Decker walked and Jace Burton reached on a deep ground ball to short. Biven, however, struck out the next batter.
Tiesing warmed up in the top of the seventh, but Biven returned to the mound in the bottom of the inning to close out the victory.
“His last four outings he’s gotten better, better and better,” McIntyre said of Biven. “Tonight he was able to throw his slider over the plate. When you get 92 (miles per hour) that’s followed by a slider for a strike, they have trouble with that at the Major League level.”
On the flip side, Dominic Decker (4-1) allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight.
“It was definitely a postseason atmosphere,” he said. “I’m glad it happened now and not a couple weeks down the road.”
“Overall, I thought we played pretty solid. We have to be able to scratch a couple (runs across). There is no excuse for have having zero runs.”
Both teams will close out their regular seasons this week.
NEW ALBANY 2, SILVER CREEK 0
New Albany 000 101 0 — 2 3 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W — Tucker Biven (5-2). LP — Dominic Decker (4-1). HR — Garrett Jones (NA). Records — New Albany 18-7, Silver Creek 22-6.