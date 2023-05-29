HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Borden beats West Wash for 3rd straight sectional title

LANESVILLE — Mason Raes picked a fine time to hit his first home run of the season.
The Borden junior’s three-run dinger highlighted the Braves’ five-run fourth inning and sparked them to a 6-2 triumph over West Washington in the Class A Lanesville Sectional final Monday afternoon.
Ninth-ranked Borden (18-10) will face Rising Sun (16-6-1) in a one-game regional Saturday. The site of the game will be announced today by the IHSAA. The Shiners topped Trinity Lutheran 7-0 Monday in the Shawe Memorial Sectional final.
The Braves’ third straight sectional title didn’t come easily. After outlasting South Central 12-7 in Saturday’s first semifinal, Borden relied on its pitching and timely hitting to beat the Senators.
The biggest of the Braves’ three hits came in the bottom of the fourth, when Raes blasted a 1-0 pitch from West Wash starter Ian Rosenbaum over the fence for a homer.
“Honestly I can’t really remember what pitch it was, but as soon as it hit my bat I didn’t really feel anything on my bat so I knew it was going to be a nice hit,” Raes admitted afterward. “Then I looked over, saw it was going far and it went over (the fence).”
“That was a huge game-changer,” Borden coach Eric Stotts added. “They gave him a fastball and he delivered on it.”
Raes, a transfer from Providence, entered the game hitting just .197 and with only one extra-base hit (a double) to his credit.
“That’s one of the really great things that we’ve been fortunate enough to have, is some of these guys who maybe are less heralded getting their moment and shining big,” Stotts said.
On the mound, Brody Kennedy and Garrett Schmidt also shined brightly for the Braves.
Kennedy, a senior, allowed one run on four hits while walking one and fanning four over the first 4 2/3 frames. Schmidt, a sophomore, gave up one run on three hits over the final 2 1/3 innings.
“We got a great start out of Brody Kennedy,” Stotts said. “If he were not a catcher, I would’ve let him go longer. But because he catches I kind of keep him around 50 pitches. He finished with 56.”
“Anytime Brody’s on the mound, it’s a good day,” fellow senior AJ Agnew added. “Since I’m at third base, I always tell him to look at me on the mound. I always try to make him laugh and have a smile on his face when he’s out there throwing. (I try to) keep him calm, just to make sure he throws strikes, and that’s exactly what he did today.”
The Senators tallied two runs in the top of the fifth before the Braves added an insurance run in the sixth. Three outs later, Borden punched its ticket to the regional.
“I’m excited,” Kennedy said. “I think this group has a good chance.”
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
BORDEN 6, WEST WASHINGTON 2
West Wash 000 020 0 — 2 7 2
Borden 000 501 X — 6 3 0
W — Brody Kennedy (4-1). L — Ian Rosenbaum (5-4). 2B — Chase Williams (WW). HR — Mason Raes (B), Mason Cox (WW). Records — West Washington 16-10, Borden 18-10.