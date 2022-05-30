LANESVILLE — Class A No. 1 Borden took advantage of some Lanesville generosity and cruised to its second straight sectional title.
The Braves blanked the host Eagles 12-0 in five innings Monday night in the championship game of the Class A Lanesville Sectional.
Borden (22-6-1) advances to face second-ranked Barr-Reeve at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. The Vikings defeated North Daviess 9-3 in the Loogootee Sectional final.
New Washington will take on Tecumseh at 10:30 a.m. in Saturday’s first semi. The Mustangs outlasted West Washington 8-7 in Monday night’s Shawe Memorial Sectional final.
A year ago, the Braves won the sectional and their first-ever regional before losing to Shakamak in the semistate.
“To be honest, this team has exceeded my expectations,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “I did not think this year’s team could get to 20-plus wins. It’s not a knock against this year’s team, but last year was so special.
“Credit to our kids. They’ve done a great job this year to get 22 wins. It’s pretty special.”
To say Borden took advantage of the Eagles’ hospitality would be an understatement.
In the top of the first inning, three Lanesville pitchers issued nine walks and Borden scored seven runs on just one hit — a two-run double by Shawn Condon that gave the Braves their first two runs of the contest.
After Condon’s hit, the next six Borden batters received free passes.
The Braves sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first and scored seven times.
“We were really happy we got the start we did,” Stotts said. “It takes a little bit of the pressure off our pitchers.”
In the second inning, Borden added three more runs as Garrett Schmidt hit an RBI-double and Alex Schuler looped a two-run single to left field, giving the Braves a 10-0 cushion.
In the top of the fourth, Gavin Gentry got into the act with a two-run triple on a shot to the right-field corner. Gentry’s hit gave the Braves a 12-0 advantage.
For the game, the Lanesville pitchers finished with 10 walks, a balk and two hit batters.
“The walks just gave us some confidence,” Gentry said. “I believe we can go all the way this year. We are more focused. We know what we want.”
The Eagles (10-18) managed just one hit against starter AJ Agnew, who admitted he really relaxed after marching to the mound with a seven-run lead.
“To be honest with you, I was just trying to throw strikes,” the junior said. “The team gave me a comfortable lead to work with and that always makes it better. It always makes you relaxed. This is, by far, my best performance of the year.”
Agnew allowed one hit, struck out five and walked three while improving to 7-0 on the season.
Borden advanced to the championship game with a 7-1 win over South Central in a semifinal earlier in the day.
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
BORDEN 12, LANESVILLE 0
Borden 730 20 — 12 7 0
Lanesville 000 00 — 0 1 1
W — AJ Agnew (7-0). L — Brandon Gibson (2-2). 2B — Shawn Condon (B), Gibson (L). 3B — Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Borden 22-6-1, Lanesville 10-18.
.
Monday’s semifinals
BORDEN 7, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Borden 007 000 0 — 7 6 0
South Central 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
W — Gavin Gentry (5-1). L — Christian Kiper (3-3). 2B — Cole Thomas (SC). Records — Borden 21-6-1, South Central 9-13-1.
.
LANESVILLE 13, ORLEANS 6
